“Thank you teacher” - Luis Gil showers Gerrit Cole with gratitude, appreciates Yankees aces's input during latest win

Luis Gil has been one of the top pitchers for the New York Yankees this season. His last game against the Mariners was a testament to that. The Mariners' offense failed to score a single run against him. Gil struck out eight hitters and surrendered two walks and one hit in 6.1 innings.

While the talented pitcher has been at his best, he received guidance from the reigning AL Cy Young Award winner, Gerrit Cole.

When Gil was pitching against Luke Raley in the sixth with two men on, Cole signaled Anthony Rizzo to ask Gil to slow it down a little. After which, Gil recorded a strikeout and got himself out of a jam.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

After the Yankees defeated the Mariners, Gil took to social media to share an image of Cole expressing his gratitude and appreciating his valuable input during the game.

"Thank you teacher," Gil wrote on instagram.

Luis Gil thanks Gerrit Cole for pitching advice

Gil's four-seam fastball dominated the Mariners hitters. He threw 49 four-seam fastballs and 39 changeups.

Despite Cole's absence from the team, the Yankees' starting rotation has dominated opponents this season. Cole is expected to return by June but he can rest assured that the boys are performing well.

Luis Gil tops the Yankees' pitching rotation

Luis Gil has outperformed all the other Yankees pitchers this season. Gil has won the most games for the team and holds the lowest ERA for a starting pitcher, at 2.11. The 25-year-old also leads the team in strikeouts with 70. With a remarkable WHIP of 1.01, Gil has only surrendered 13 earned runs in 55.1 innings.

Luis Gil leads the Yankees rotation

Gil holds the sixth-best ERA in the MLB. The Yankees have received the best output from the Dominican pitcher. The club holds the second-best record in the majors and a significant part of their success has come from Gil. The Bronx Bombers will take on the San Diego Padres in their next series.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback