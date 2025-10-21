  • home icon
  "That ad greed was so gross" - Fans ridicule Fox's Capital One commercial during final innings of Blue Jays vs Mariners ALCS Game 7

"That ad greed was so gross" - Fans ridicule Fox's Capital One commercial during final innings of Blue Jays vs Mariners ALCS Game 7

By Daniel Santiago
Modified Oct 21, 2025 15:47 GMT
American League Championship Series - Seattle Mariners v Toronto Blue Jays - Game Seven - Source: Getty
American League Championship Series - Seattle Mariners v Toronto Blue Jays - Game Seven - Source: Getty

With a World Series berth on the line between the Blue Jays and Mariners and just two outs remaining for the latter, broadcaster Fox Sports made a very peculiar call as it stole the thunder away from the high-intensity situation on the field. The network elected to air a 10-second ad for banking holding company Capital One in the dying embers of Game 7 of the American League Championship Series. Needless to say, it was an unpopular moment to all the fans watching the match.

The questionable bit happened at the top of the ninth inning when Mariner Leo Rivas struck out to Jeff Hoffman. Fox then decided to air the Capital One ad as Dominic Canzone prepared for his at-bat with two outs to go in the Mariners' season. Fans who were tuned immediately pointed out how distasteful it was to steal the thunder from what could be a history-making moment for either side.

Although it was a brief moment, the spectators were understandably upset about the surprising situation that was brought upon by the sports channel, leading to the former's discontent that was evidently shared on social media sites.

Fortunately enough, the viewers were able to see the final two outs of the contest between the Blue Jays and Mariners as the former prevailed in the AL pennant decider.

Blue Jays clutch out ALCS Game 7, make World Series return after 32 years

The Blue Jays made a successful comeback in Game 7 of the American League Championship Series against the Mariners as they claim the pennant and claim a World Series berth for the first time in 32 years.

Mississauga, Ontario-native Josh Naylor started the scoring for the visitors before Daulton Varsho tied the contest in the bottom of the first when he drove in George Springer. Seattle's would then pummel solo home runs as Julio Rodriguez and Cal Raleigh would tally one apiece to push the scoreline to 3-1.

Then in the bottom of the seventh inning, former World Series MVP Springer tore the roof off Rogers Centre with a go-ahead three-run bomb to claim the lead for the Blue Jays.

The blast was enough to push the Jays over the line and claim their first American League pennant since 1993. They will now have the gargantuan task to dislodge the reigning champion Dodgers as they bid to claim their first World Series title since winning it back-to-back in the early 1990s.

Daniel Santiago

Daniel Santiago

Daniel Santiago is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. He was drawn towards the sport after the underlying statistics and the analysis surrounding it grabbed his attention.

Daniel particularly enjoys furnishing reports about historic events in baseball and analyzing the game through a statistic-based outlook, based on Fangraphs and Baseball-Reference. This is in line with how he enjoyed watching baseball as a pastime. As a writer, he is very particular about cross-checking from reputable sources and doing his due diligence.

He became a lifelong Hideki Matsui fan after his exploits in the 2009 World Series for the New York Yankees. Among the current generation, Daniel's favorites include Shohei Ohtani and Jung Hoo Lee. Daniel is a huge follower of Asian baseball and both Ohtani and Lee have been in the top echelon of their respective leagues during their time with the NPB and KBO.

His favorite moment as a baseball fan was the final at-bat of the 2023 World Baseball Classic between Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout. He believes there aren't many words to fittingly describe the intensity of the moment.

As an avid sports fan, Daniel watches other sports and Esports when not writing about baseball.

Edited by Daniel Santiago
