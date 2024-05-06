"That Jeter bloodline is different" - Fans go wild over Derek Jeter's nephew Jalen's grand slam celebration

Derek Jeter is a legend and an inspiration to many MLB fans. Jeter's incredible journey and numerous accolades are still a huge milestone for several baseball players today. While Jeter's legacy continues, his nephew, Jalen Jeter-Martin, seems to be already gathering fame at a young age.

Derek Jeter's sister, Sharlee Jeter, posted a video of her son playing ball. Jalen walked towards the plate in style, where he took a strike and then smashed a grand slam. His power and confidence looked unmatched as he went deep for his team.

Reacting to Sharlee Jeter's post, fans praised Jalen's grand slam, while one said that the Jeter bloodline is different. Here's a look at some of the fans reacting to Jalen's perfect shot.

It's not the first time Jalen has surprised the internet. About a year ago, Jalen was noticed taking up to his uncle and he seems to have gotten better at it over time. Jalen is already swinging his bat at school and competing in baseball games.

Derek Jeter once denied his nephew the opportunity to wear his number

Derek Jeter's contribution to the Yankees was huge, and it only seemed fit for the club to retire his number. Jeter's entire MLB career was with the Yankees. His well-known No. 2 was retired to honor his contribution.

Jalen, who was keen on following in his uncle's footsteps, aspired to wear his number someday. However, Jeter had to deny his nephew. Jeter was forced to tell the young lad that he could not wear his number since the club would no longer have it.

Jalen was probably too young to understand the reason, but Jeter had no other option but to be honest about the situation. Jeter noticed that his nephew was disappointed with his answer. The former Yankees star tried to soften the blow a little to make it easier.

“I might let you wear it, though,” Jeter told Jalen.

The Yankees retired Jeter's number on May 14, 2017. As for Jalen, he could still wear his uncle's number, but not with the Bronx Bombers, in case he chooses a career in the big leagues.

