"That organization is a total clown show" - MLB fans vexed by Oakland Athletics plan for future home games away from $1.5 billion Las Vegas stadium

For Oakland Athletics fans, the past twelve months have been defined by uncertainty, and a seemingly never-ending succession of changing plans. Now, the team has come forth with a proposal that has never before been seen in MLB.

Last summer, MLB owners approved the Athletics' relocation to Vegas by a unanimous vote. However, due to the fact that the new, $1,500,000,000 stadium in Vegas will not be completed until 2028, the team has been forced to relocate to Sacramento in the interim, since their lease at the Oakland Coliseum will expire at the end of the season.

However, more recently, the Athletics have put forth a proposal to play up to 10% of their scheduled home games away from Las Vegas once the relocation occurs. Oakland Athletics president Dave Kaval claimed that the move will broaden the new clubs appeal among fans, as well as potential players and staff.

"The A's have requested to play nearly 10% of future home games away from their new Las Vegas stadium, per @r_j_anderson. Athletics president Dave Kaval claims neutral site games will help build the team's brand and attract new players and sponsors." - Foul Territory

Though the proposal is certainly original, few fans seem to be excited about it. Several voices took to social media to decry the decision, taking aim at the plan, and insinuating that there may be ulterior motives at play.

Ever since the relocation announcement was made, A's fans have taken direct aim at owner John Fisher, staging multiple demonstrations urging the businessman to sell the team. During an away game against the San Francisco Giants last summer, "sell the team chants" could be heard throughout the stadium.

"Getting a new owner would do the same thing"

"This whole A's thing has been the weirdest thing I've ever seen. What an inept organization"

"The A’s org has to be one of the most inept in recent history"

Moreover, it cannot be ignored that the massive investment in the new Vegas stadium would be undermined by this plan. Some $380 million, representing 25% of the construction cost, is set to be supplied by the Nevada government.

"They're so bad at this"

"Sell the team please, just make it stop"

"lmao wut??"

Oakland Athletics "home away games" may be eyeing international fixtures

The fact that there is no precedent in any league for a team playing such a significant portion of their games away from home gives rise to a plethora of logistical questions. In an interview with the Las Vegas Review Journal on Tuesday, president Dave Kaval hinted that they may be considering international games, calling the plan:

“A huge way to promote the brand, to promote the city with Las Vegas on the chest in Korea or Japan. It’s a big deal that helps build a profile not only of our team, but the community”

Although only time will tell if this outlandish proposal sees any manifestation, the plan certainly has the capability to uproot the very structure of MLB gameplay as we know it.

