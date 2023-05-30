When the Los Angeles Angels selected Ben Joyce out of the University of Tennessee, the team knew that they would have a future ace reliever on their hands.

However, Joyce seems to be getting himself MLB-ready sooner than anyone imagined. The 22-year old is known for his cannon of an arm, evidenced by his 44 strikeouts in 28 innings over the past two seasons in Double-A.

On May 30, Ben Joyce made his debut for the Los Angeles Angels. After starter Griffin Canning held the Chicago White Sox to 3 runs, striking out 9 over the first six innings, it was time for Joyce to come out in relief.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

On his very first pitch of his career, Joyce delivered a screaming, 102-mph sinker past Chicago White Sox batter Adam Vaughan. The pitch painted to top left corner of the strike zone and appropriately rang in Joyce's arrival in the big leagues.

Rob Friedman @PitchingNinja Ben Joyce's 1st MLB Pitch Ben Joyce's 1st MLB Pitch https://t.co/i7TELyvhIO

"Ben Joyce's 1st MLB Pitch" - Rob Friedman

Although Vaughan would single later in the at-bat, Joyce struck out the next two batters and got catcher Yasmani Grandal to fly out for his first career hold. Fans are still mesmerized by his "violent" delivery and top-notch velocity.

SDbro.eth 🧪 @SD_Brochacho @PitchingNinja That's a crazy pitch, but he has such a violent delivery. It's like he's in a shot put competition. @PitchingNinja That's a crazy pitch, but he has such a violent delivery. It's like he's in a shot put competition.

BenBob🌵 @BenBobNelly @PitchingNinja One of the most violent motions I’ve ever seen on a mound @PitchingNinja One of the most violent motions I’ve ever seen on a mound

Joyce has been playing with the Double-A Rocket City Trash Pandas since last year. The Tennessee native was called up to the Los Angeles Angels on May 26 after veteran reliever Matt Moore headed to the IL.

Although born and raised in Tennessee, Joyce's parents were Pittsburgh natives and committed Pirates fans. In the past, the youngster has credited watching then-Pirates divisional foe Aroldis Chapman during his days playing for the Cincinnati Reds. Chapman still holds the record for the fastest pitch ever seen in the MLB, a 105.8 mph lazer thrown in 2010.

Throwing hard is not a novelty for Ben Joyce. In May 2022, a video of him throwing a 105.5 mph pitch during his time throwing for UTenn gained widespread attention online and foreshadowed his arrival in the big leagues.

Ben Joyce may be the bullpen support that the Angels need

Although starters like Griffin Canning, Tyler Anderson and of course, Shohei Ohtani can hold down the fort in the early goings of games, the bullpen remains a topic of relative uncertainty. With Moore set to be out for the long-term, there has never been a better time for young guns like Ben Joyce to stake their claim within the organization.

Recommended Video NBA players react to Miami beating Boston and booking a trip to the Finals!

Poll : 0 votes