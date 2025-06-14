“That was a really difficult time for me”: When Alex Rodriguez explained how he turned mistakes into valuable lessons for daughters Natasha and Ella 

Over his playing career, which still hasn't received the nod to be in the Hall of Fame, Alex Rodriguez has made several mistakes. However, he hasn't hidden them from his two daughters, Natasha and Ella, whom he shares with his ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis.

Ad

The mistakes "A-Rod" made have taught him valuable life lessons, which he passed along to his two daughters. During an appearance on "The Jennifer Hudson Show" in October 2023, the former New York Yankees star said as much while answering the question.

"I’ve been through a lot of ups and downs," Rodriguez told Hudson. "You know, I served a suspension in Major League history in 2014 — that was a really difficult time for me. But I learned a lot through it. I had an opportunity to turn the lens inward, get a lot of therapy and figure things out."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

(from 3:52 mark onwards)

"A-Rod" further recalled how he has managed life as a parent:

"When you're a little one and Pops leaves at 10, you've got to figure it out, right? The last 10 years have been the greatest time of my life.

"What I've taught him is: you've got to stand up, you’ve got to earn it, you’ve got to work hard, you’ve got to be honest. You're going to make mistakes, but you've got to get back up — and get back up to that plate like you're ready to go again," he added.

Ad

Ad

What are both of Alex Rodriguez's daughters up to?

Alex Rodriguez's first daughter, Natasha, whom he calls "Tashi," is studying musical theater at the University of Michigan, pursuing a BFA. She’s active in theater productions, singing and painting.

She starred in a production featuring Titanic-themed music. Moreover, she has also sung the national anthem at a Miami Marlins game in September 2022 while wearing her dad’s Yankees number.

Ad

Meanwhile, Rodriguez's second daughter, Ella, is a high school senior living with her father in Miami and preparing for college applications.

According to Pro Football Network, she was elected president of Gulliver Prep’s dance club for the 2025-26 school year. Like her elder sister, she's also active in music and theater, having performed alongside her sister and family when younger.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Krutik Jain Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.



A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.



A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking. Know More