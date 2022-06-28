"That's 4 great come from behind victories in the last week" "This team gets the job done and never quits" - New York Yankees fans react to a thrilling comeback victory

The New York Yankees have a penchant for dramatics. One day removed from their thrilling walk-off victory in extra innings against the Houston Astros, they scored a comeback win against the Oakland Athletics.

The Yankees opened their three-game series against the traveling A's with a dub. This was the Bombers' 23rd come-from-behind victory this season. They now own a 52-20 record and still hold the best record in the majors.

New York opened the scoring through Anthony Rizzo's 20th home run of the season. The solo shot gave the Yankees a 1-0 lead before the Athletics unleashed a five-run third inning, the highlight of which was an Elvis Andrus bases-clearing double.

"Rizzo Rakes 💪 #TeamRizzo" - @ New York Yankees

Giancarlo Stanton homered in the fourth, and Aaron Judge scored an RBI single in the fifth to keep the lead manageable for the Yankees.

In the bottom of the seventh, the New York Yankees uncorked a six-run inning as all of their batters in the order were able to make a plate appearance. The highlight was Josh Donaldson's double that drove in Judge and Rizzo and gave the Yankees a 6-5 lead.

New York would score three more runs in the inning to seal the 9-5 victory. It was their fourth comeback win in the last week, and their fans are ecstatic about their success this season.

Fans also adored the team's unwavering mentality to come back from games that seemed lost.

Dylan Backer @DylanBacker_



Top Players:



Giancarlo Stanton: 1-3, HR, 2 RBI



Josh Donaldson: 1-3, 2 RBI (go-ahead 2-run double in 7th) New York Yankees @Yankees



Yet another comeback win. Down by as much as 4, and they win by 4 thanks to a few home runs and a 6-run 7th inning. This team gets the job done and never quits. I love it.

The Yankees have certainly put the league on notice with their play this year. Anything less than a playoff spot would be a huge letdown for the team and their fanbase.

New York Yankees fans gush over the team's recent success

One fan was hyped up about the Bombers' comeback win against the Athletics.

This fan praised the team's resolve when put in difficult situations.

One fan raved about Albert Abreu's superb performance to close out the Athletics.

This fan couldn't recall a time when the Yankees were this dominant and resolute.

I have never seen a Yankees Team like this in my life!!! The word quit is NOT in this teams vocabulary!!!!!!

A fan jokingly posted a photo of Josh Donaldson at Monument Park, implying that he's a club legend already.

One fan cheered the team on their quest to get title number 28.

The New York Yankees will have two more games against the struggling Oakland Athletics. After that, they will visit their playoff rivals, the Houston Astros, for a one-off in Texas.

