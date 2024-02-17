"That's some crazy stuff" - Freddie Freeman blown away by Yoshinobu Yamamoto's skills, 'glad' to have Japanese ace as Dodgers teammate

Los Angeles Dodgers' Freddie Freeman appreciated the Japanese star Yoshinobu Yamamoto's skills following the star pitcher's first live BP since joining the MLB side.

Yamamoto is one of the most talked-about names this off-season. Many have appreciated his work in the NPB, and he is anticipated to show a similar class in America.

The seven-time All-Star first baseman faced Yamamoto in a live BP today and was mesmerized by his skills. Following the BP, Freeman praised his new teammate for his pitching skills, calling them 'crazy.'

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"That's some crazy stuff. I am glad he is on our team," Freeman said.

Expand Tweet

Not only Freeman but Yamamoto's pitching prowess impressed his other Dodgers teammates. The team's infielder, Mookie Betts, who's set to play as their 2B in the upcoming season, gave the pitcher a standing ovation after facing each other.

Expand Tweet

The $325 million 12-year contract for a player who hasn't pitched a single ball in MLB raised a lot of eyebrows in the offseason, as many said this is a huge gamble played by the Dodgers.

So, the team would hope that Yamamoto replies to his critics with his fiery performances on the field. His performance in the BP must have delivered a boost of confidence in the Dodgers camp, and they surely would look forward to such performances from the star once their regular season starts.

Freddie Freeman shared his experience of being a part of Dodgers' free agency meeting with Yoshinobu Yamamoto

Earlier this month, Dodgers star Freddie Freeman revealed that he was a part of the meeting between the team and Yoshinobu Yamamoto. The Japanese pitcher took several free agency meetings before making his decision.

One of those meetings also included a visit to Dodger Stadium in December, and Freeman helped the Dodgers recruit the five-time NPB All-Star.

While speaking to the media during the DodgerFest, Freeman opened up about meeting Yamamoto for the first time during the meeting.

“It was really cool," Freeman said (via Dodger Blue). "He was working out, actually, because he was right in the middle of his throwing program. I came out, talked to him a little bit on the field through an interpreter. He just has a very carefree spirit about him, wants to win, wants to work."

“It was just one of those things that the connection felt pretty good right off the bat, and hearing he was a Dodger fan too. I think we did a pretty good job, I thought. I was like, ‘Oh, I feel good about that,’ when we left. And obviously it came to fruition that he became a Dodger."

Yamamoto was chased by many MLB sides, like the Yankees, Mets, etc, this offseason. However, in the end, he chose to join the LA-based side. With the addition of the Japanese ace, their rotation looks lethal.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.