"That's an elastic dude", "Bae so fine" - MLB Fans react to World Series MVP Jeremy Pena's impressive workout reel

Houston Astros rookie shortstop and World Series MVP Jeremy Pena was recently spotted sweating out at the gym with unmatched focus.

Cressey Sports Performance, the fitness facility center in Florida where Jeremy goes to work out, posted a short clip on their official Instagram handle showing a glimpse of the 25-year-old rookie sensation keeping up with training.

"World Series MVP @jpena221 getting in some post-activation potentiation at CSP-FL !" - Cressey Sports Performance

Meanwhile, MLB fans were stirred with Jeremy's impressive workout reel.

One of his Instagram fans was taken aback to watch Pena's flexibility.

"That's an elastic dude."

While another fan was amazed by Jeremy's finesse.

"Bae so fine."

MLB fans left comments on Jeremy Pena's workout video.

After watching Jeremy work out, a fan named Josiah blurted how he is the G.O.A.T. In the same comment thread, an IG user replied highlighting Jeremy's smooth hops.

Jeremy's IG followers are in awe of his physical fitness.

Two more female fans didn't shy away from commenting, "My man" in Pena's video.

Female fans commenting on Jeremy's IG video.

Undeniably, Jeremy enjoys a huge fan following.

The fact that the rookie shortstop enjoys a massive fandom was evident when he attended the Houston Astros World Series victory parade and received a slew of marriage proposals.

World Series MVP Jeremy Pena is enjoying the offseason

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 15: Jeremy of the Houston Astros reacts after hitting a solo home run during the eighteenth inning against the Seattle Mariners in game three of the American League Division Series at T-Mobile Park on October 15, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

The MLB offseason is on and Jeremy Pena appears to be having a great time. In the last week of 2022, Jeremy shared pictures from his vacation with his family in the Dominican Republic and sent his fans into a frenzy.

"En el patio." - Jeremy

Jeremy Pena had a stellar MLB season as a rookie, and MLB fans are waiting with bated breath to see his magic once more in the next season.

