"That's f*** gross" – MLB fans disgusted as Mariners crowd pulls bizarre shoe-on-head ritual to rally team vs. Blue Jays in ALCS Game 3 

The Seattle Mariners made a fast start to ALCS Game 3 as they aimed for a third consecutive win against the Toronto Blue Jays in the championship series on Wednesday.However, Toronto's offense came to life in the third inning, scoring five runs to turn the game around and lead 5-2. The Blue Jays added 12 unanswered runs over a four-inning stretch to dominate the Mariners and take a 12-2 lead.During the bottom of the eighth inning, wth Seattle trailing 12-4, several Mariners fans put a shoe on their head as part of a superstitious ritual. One fan took it to the next level by putting six shoes on his head.MLB fans reacted to the bizarre scene as Mariners fans tried to rally their team.&quot;That’s fu***** gross 🤮 who does sh** like this.&quot;-_- @EP40isgayLINK&quot;That’s fu***** gross 🤮 who does sh** like this.&quot;&quot;🤣 Whatever works, right? That’s some next-level superstition energy!&quot;TimmieTech @Titilayomi1106LINK🤣 Whatever works, right? That’s some next-level superstition energy!&quot;&quot;They went to the restroom wearing those shoes and now they’re putting it on their heads 🤮&quot;LAFan @kcuscLINKThey went to the restroom wearing those shoes and now they’re putting it on their heads 🤮&quot;Are you just now finding out about the &quot;Rally Shoe?&quot; Bro! We've been doing it for years!!&quot;Ben10 @Ben10_Maverik51LINKAre you just now finding out about the &quot;Rally Shoe?&quot;Bro! We've been doing it for years!!&quot;Next good luck trend - fans go into the men's room and dunk their head in the first open toilet...&quot;Kona Redd @annu960xLINKNext good luck trend - fans go into the men's room and dunk their head in the first open toilet...While the Mariners scored two runs in the eight inning, the Blue Jays added another run in the ninth to complete a dominant 13-4 win at T-Mobile Park.Blue Jays offense blows out Mariners in historic offensive showdownBlue Jays superstar Vladimir Guerrero Jr. arrived in Seattle after going 0-for-7 in the first two games of the series. However, the All-Star infielder rediscovered his form on Wednesday, going 4-for-4 with a home run and driving in three runs.He sparked the Blue Jays offense into life on the road against Seattle and manager John Schneider isn't ruling out a comeback in the series despite the odds being stacked against Toronto.&quot;No one expected us to win the division, no one expected it us to be here, and I think the guys take that to heart.&quot; Schneider said. “I said it when we left Toronto: I hope we find some slug in the air out here. Maybe we did.”The Blue Jays hit five home runs while the hosts had three homers on the night, tying the record for most home runs in a postseason game.