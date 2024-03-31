"That’s a fair and even playing field" - When Astros ace Justin Verlander shrugged off manufacturing controversy around 'slick' baseball

During the 2017 World Series, Justin Verlander, the star pitcher of the Houston Astros, sensed something was wrong with the balls. He had raised concerns that the balls were slicker and it was hard to have a strong grip on them. The Cy Young Award winner called for consistency in how the MLB enforces its rules.

"We just want consistency," Verlander said (via MLB.com). "Whether the balls are juiced or not, hey, I’m pitching with the same ball everybody else is pitching with. That’s a fair and even playing field.

"But I think the main complaint is that the balls seem a little bit different in the postseason, and even from the postseason to the World Series balls. They’re a little slick. You just deal with it. But I don’t think it’s the case of one pitcher saying, hey, something is different here. I think as a whole everybody is saying, whoa, something is a little off here."

“So on one hand you can have somebody say that manufactures the ball, they’re not different. And on the other hand you can say that the people that have held a ball in their hand their entire life, saying it’s different, you value one over the other. You take your pick.”

That season, Verlander had thrown more than 20% during the regular season, but the assumed slight changes on the ball affected his delivery and made him miss many throws during the October session. If the balls are slicked, the pitchers will have to grip them more tightly to throw, and sometimes, if the ball slips, it could be dangerous.

Rob Manfred, the MLB Commissioner, said that the balls were made according to the specified norms.

"Absolutely confident that the baseballs are within (MLB’s) established specifications,” Manfred said (h/t USA Today).

Verlander's call for consistency at that time had resonated with many players and fans.

Route to Verlander's return

Last week, Astros manager Joe Espada outlined a cautious plan for Justin Verlander's return from a calf injury. Verlander threw two successful bullpen sessions, indicating progress. Espada expects him to make a minor league rehab start soon, followed by a potential return in May.

"I thought his first inning was as good as his second one, I was looking for more of his presence," Espada said (via Chron). "He was bouncing around, he was calling his own pitches balls and strikes, some of the pitches were strikes and he was saying ball because he wanted to execute a pitch behind the count.

"That's his level of confidence with where he's at right now. When I see him pacing around the clubhouse, how energetic he is today, then this guy is ready to go."

The Astros remain focused on Verlander regaining full strength before rejoining the rotation.

