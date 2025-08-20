“That's a hefty discipline” “That's all? What a joke” - MLB fans divided over Victor Robles' 10-game suspension for throwing bat at pitcher

The Seattle Mariners could be without Victor Robles for an extended period after MLB announced a 10-game suspension for the veteran outfielder on Tuesday.

The Mariners outfielder faced the disciplinary action after his controversial ejection during Sunday's rehab game. Robles threw his bat at opposing pitcher Joey Estes during his outing for Triple-A Tacoma.

While the suspension doesn't start until Robles is activated on the Mariners roster, the veteran outfielder is appealing the punishment.

MLB fans are divided over the punishment and clashed on social media.

"That’s a hefty discipline," wrote a fan.

Santo @sn_5713 That’s a hefty discipline

"That's all? What a joke."

Neil Davis @neallyd2 That's all? What a joke.

"Hit 5 times by that pitcher trying to get healthy, free that man," a fan defended Robles.

Big Dawg @Michael86602112 Hit 5 times by that pitcher trying to get healthy, free that man

"Let him appeal then give him 20 games," wrote another fan.

wendell anderson @sportspicsai let him appeal then give him 20 games

"5 hbp in 15 plate appearances would cause that reaction from most people," defended a fan.

Uri @kirshsteinuri 5 hbp in 15 plate appearances would cause that reaction from most people

Victor Robles signed for the Mariners in June last year after he was released by the Washington Nationals. After slashing .328/.393/.467 with four homers and 30 steals in 77 games in 2024, the Mariners extended him with a $9 million contract in August.

After an impressive second half of the season for the Mariners last year, Victor Robles has failed to maintain the high standards this year due to his shoulder injury.

Mariners president Jerry Dipoto sympathizes with Victor Robles after suspension

Victor Robles has been on the injured list since dislocating his shoulder while attempting a diving catch on April 6. Mariners' president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto expressed his disappointment with Robles' suspension.

“I feel bad for him,” Dipoto said, “because if that's your only view of Victor Robles is picking a video of that off social media, this is a wonderful guy. He just had a moment where anger got the best of him, and he reacted in a way that you just can't react.”

Although Sunday's incident wasn't ruled a hit by pitch, Robles had been hit by a pitch three times in the last four rehab games, with Estes striking him once on Tuesday. Robles also apologized for his reaction in a lengthy Instagram post on Monday.

