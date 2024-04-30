"That's my husband" - Vanessa Hudgens beams with pride as Cole Tucker's memorable MLB comeback from Triple-A impact Angels' close win

MLB star Cole Tucker and his wife, Vanessa Hudgens, often share glimpses of their personal lives on their social media, which is loved by their loyal fans.

The actress recently shared an appreciation post for her husband as he made a comeback to MLB following an impactful AAA performance for his current side, the LA Angels.

The actress shared a picture of her husband featured on the giant screen, standing on the ground in the Angels' jersey and talking to the reporters after his side won the game 6-5 against the Phillies. Tucker was instrumental in the Angels' victory. He scored the game-tying single in the sixth inning.

She accompanied the picture with a caption that displayed her pride in her husband's successful return to MLB:

"That's my husband"

Vanessa Hudgens Instagram story

After opting for free agency and leaving the Colorado Rockies, Tucker signed with the Seattle Mariners on a minor league contract in January 2024. However, he was unable to make the Mariners' spring training roster; therefore, he opted out.

Later, he joined the Angels on a minor-league contract and in 10 games for the Angels' AAA side, the Salt Lake Bees, he slashed a batting average of .313 along with one home run and five RBI.

He got his MLB call-up from the Angels for their April 29 clash against the Phillies. In the game, he featured in the DH position, and in three at-bats, he scored one RBI with a batting average of .333 and an OPS of .833.

Cole Tucker talks about his MLB debut for Angels

Cole Tucker showed some flair of good game caliber in his first outing as an Angel. He went 1-3, including a walk, an RBI and a stolen base.

In the post-game interview, Tucker spoke about his excitement for being in the MLB again as he praised the electrifying dugout of the Angels.

"Amazing, it's so cool to be here," Tucker said. "It's an honor to be in such a great house with a great group of guys. Back in the big leagues. It's just fun to play baseball. Great to get the win tonight. I mean, it's still baseball at the end of day, AAA or Big leagues, it's all the same.

"We get a little more stressed here but just try to keep my nerves in check and play baseball tonight. The dugout was electric tonight. These guys want to win. We're trying to play hard and we're trying to put some W's up on the board and it was fun to get one tonight and it was mayhem in there really started something fun."

Even though Tucker has not secured a spot on the roster, the team expects outstanding performances this season if called upon.

