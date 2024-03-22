“That's an impressive lineup” - Mets fans reignite hope with addition of J.D. Martinez to opening day roster

J.D. Martinez’s potential selection to the New York Mets opening day roster has inspired a wave of mixed emotions among their fans. As they prepare for a new season at Citi Field, the organization has committed to increasing their offensive power by signing six-time All-Star Martinez to a one-year, $12 million contract. However, the team still seems to have some issues with their pitching staff.

Expand Tweet

Martinez’s record is unquestionable; in just 113 games, he demonstrated his batting skills with an outstanding 33 home runs and 103 RBIs in 2023 while playing for the Los Angeles Dodgers. Martinez struggled with groin and back pain, but his performance earned him a National League All-Star selection and cemented his status as a trustworthy power hitter.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Better and balanced." - Posted one fan.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The New York Mets have had troubles at DH for the previous seasons.

With the signing of J.D. Maritnez, the Mets hope to overcome their longtime issue of not having a reliable designated hitter. The team’s DHs have posted lackluster numbers in recent seasons, ranking among the lowest in the league in OPS. The addition of Martinez improves their lineup significantly and provides slugger Pete Alonso with much-needed backup.

"A really competitive lineup." - Added another fan.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

In addition, younger players like Mark Vientos and Brett Baty may see less playing time now that Martinez has joined the team. Although the New York Mets originally intended to give these prospects plenty of chances, Martinez’s offensive prowess may force a change in tactics, possibly even resulting in trades as the 36-year-old takes over the position.

Looking ahead to Opening Day, the Mets’ lineup projection features Martinez in a prominent role, positioned to have an effect in the middle of the batting order. The team‘s offense gains a new dimension with his demonstrated ability to drive in runs and produce key hits, giving supporters hope for a succesful season.

The New York Mets’ projected lineup for the 2024 MLB Opening Day:

Brandon Nimmo LF Francisco Lindor SS Pete Alonso 1B J.D. Martinez DH Jeff McNeil 2B Francisco Alvarez C Starling Marte RF Brett Baty 3B Harrison Bader CF

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.