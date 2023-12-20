"That's how we do it" - Nine-time All-Star Gary Sheffield pauses baseball interview to show off golf

Nine-time All-Star Gary Sheffield was back in the field, but it happened to be a golf course this time. The legendary batter was seen having a nice time playing golf with his friends while appearing on MLB Network's Hot Stove show.

Sheffield is regarded as one of the strong hitters in the MLB. Starting off young in the minor leagues right after graduation from high school, the southpaw was rewarded with a chance in the Milwaukee Brewers roster at the age of 19.

Throughout the next two decades, he established himself as one of the strong at-bats in the game. He became a nine-time All-Star, a five-time Silver Slugger awardee and was a World Series champion with the Florida Marlins in 1997. Finishing with 509 home runs, he was fifth on the all-time list at the time of retirement.

The 'Shef' was present on the MLB Network's Hot Stove show hosted by Matt Vasgersian and Harold Reynolds. They asked him about his time in the MLB as a teenager before asking him to hit a ball off the tee. Sheffield showed himself sharing the game along with Denard Span, another former legend and center fielder.

After Span's hit, it was Sheffield's turn to hit, and he landed one right in the green, exclaiming later:

"Right on the green, that's how we do it."

Gary Sheffield's legend has been marred by steroid allegations

Gary Sheffield peaked around the time when the sport of baseball was going through a tough phase with all the steroids and Performance performance-enhancing drugs. In 2007, he was accused of using steroids in the Mitchell Report, which named a number of high-profile players for cheating in the game.

There isn't any concrete evidence to prove that Sheffield voluntarily took steroids. However, it has significantly impacted his Hall of Fame chances as, now, in his ninth year of eligible balloting, he has reached only 55%.

His name will be up for the last time this year, and if he doesn't get 75%, he will be struck off from the open balloting process.

