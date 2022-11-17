Houston Astros players Jeremy Pena and David Hensley were spotted in the Toyota Center audience at the Houston Rockets vs. Los Angeles Clippers game on Monday (November 14).

Pena, the World Series MVP, enthused the crowd with an appearance on the Jumbotron while wearing a retro Rockets jacket. He had just finished a tremendous event with fans at Raising Cane's.

Jeremy Pena was heard making a joke about his dunking skills at the NBA game.

“That’s like me back in my day”

In addition, Jeremy Pena gave the fans autographed baseballs.

The Rockets, meanwhile, lost to the Clippers by a score of 122-106.

Fans waited for hours for Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena

Fans of the Astros came out to Raising the Cane on Monday despite the frigid temps and overcast skies. For hours, hundreds camped there and waited to see the rookie.

"We’ve got a World Series Champ and MVP in the house!" @Jpena221 – Houston Astros

Jeremy Pena took some time to level up after arriving and eating some lunch before receiving training to operate the drive-thru and counter. Before his shift began, fans filled the shopping center's parking lot.

NBA @NBA 🤘 World Series MVP Jeremy Peña and fellow champion David Hensley of the Houston Astros toss out some autographed balls at the @HoustonRockets game! 🤘 World Series MVP Jeremy Peña and fellow champion David Hensley of the Houston Astros toss out some autographed balls at the @HoustonRockets game! https://t.co/KG0QyB0W4f

Pena played college baseball for the Black Bears while he was a student at the University of Maine. In the third round of the 2018 MLB Draft, the Astros selected Pena, who debuted in the league in 2022.

Houston Astros World Series Parade

The Dominican American made history in 2022 by becoming the first rookie shortstop to be awarded a Gold Glove and hit a home run in the World Series. He became the first member of the American League (AL) to win both honors in the same calendar year. He was named the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the American League Championship Series (ALCS) and World Series (WS).

He was the position player who received the World Series MVP award at the earliest age.

"Glad I got to play in front of my #1 fan this week 😏" – Jeremy Pena

Pena is reportedly dating Vasiliqi, who paid a visit to his game but the two haven’t made anything official yet.

