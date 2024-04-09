“That’s how we like em, keep stacking dubs” – Yankees fans ecstatic as New York defeats Marlins in 7-0 route

It has been the start of the year that the New York Yankees were hoping to enter the 2024 campaign. After missing the postseason altogether last season, the Bronx Bombers reloaded this offseason and have been one of the top teams in the MLB. That continued on Monday afternoon as the team collected yet another win to push their record to 9-2.

Expand Tweet

The New York Yankees put their potent offense on full display on Monday afternoon, crushing the hapless Miami Marlins 7-0, continuing their red-hot start to the year. The star-studded New York lineup took advantage of the slumping Marlins squad, securing the victory.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The victory was one that the Bronx Bombers were expecting but also hyped about. A number of these fans took to social media to praise their team, with a large group of them pointing out how complete the roster feels compared to 2023.

"That’s how we like em, KEEP STACKING DUBS" - One fan said

Expand Tweet

"A 2 hour blowout win is there anything better" - Another fan chimed in

Other fans have pointed out and praised the addition of All-Star and former World Series champion Juan Soto. The young superstar outfielder played a key role during Monday's victory, hitting his first home run at Yankee Stadium since being acquired this winter.

"People would literally cheer for Soto if he simply just chewed a piece of gum. (It’s me. I am people)" - One fan said of Soto

"I’ve never been more happy" - A pumped fan said

It remains to be seen how long the New York Yankees will be able to keep up this pace, however, given the talent on the roster, they could make a serious run towards the postseason. Thanks to the likes of Aaron Judge, Anthony Volpe, and the aforementioned Juan Soto, the Bronx Bombers are a force to be reckoned with.

"Amazing what can happen with a consistent lineup" - One fan said on social media

Nestor Cortes Jr. was spectacular during the Yankees win over the Marlins

Although home runs from Juan Soto and Anthony Volpe may have stolen the headlines, it was starting pitcher Nestor Cortes Jr. who may have been the most impressive.

After two decent but inconsistent starts to open the year, Nestor delivered his best outing of the season. The starter went 8.0 innings, allowing only two hits, while also recording six strikeouts in the process.

"Nestor deserved top performer but great win" - A fan shared

"Top performer is Néstor c'mon" - Another said

Given the injury to Gerrit Cole, the New York Yankees will need Nestor Cortes Jr. to continue with this momentum if the team hopes to keep this insane pace rolling along. Either way, it's safe to say the fans have forgotten how disappointing last year was and are hyped for the year ahead.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.