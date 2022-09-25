"That's a lot of ifs" "That's a stretch" - MLB Twitter unconvinced as MLB commentator compares Albert Pujols to the likes of legend Babe Ruth

Albert Pujols has made history. A popular MLB commentator has said that, under slightly different circumstances, Albert Pujols may have hit the most home runs in history.

Bob Nightengale @BNightengale If not for the Covid shortened season, Albert Pujols would have passed Babe Ruth.

If not for his injuries in Anaheim, he’d be the home run king. If not for the Covid shortened season, Albert Pujols would have passed Babe Ruth.If not for his injuries in Anaheim, he’d be the home run king.

"If not for the Covid shortened season, Albert Pujols would have passed Babe Ruth. If not for his injuries in Anaheim, he’d be the home run king."

Nightengale made the point that, had the 2020 season not been shortened, he would have more than 700 home runs to his name. Nightengale contends that he would have surpassed, not only Babe Ruth's record of 714, but Barry Bonds' all-time record of 762.

The tweet comes as Pujols reached his 700th career home run last night at Dodger Stadium. Pujols is winding down his 22-year career with his old team, the St. Louis Cardinals.

The tweet in question came from MLB commentator Bob Nightengale. Nightengale suggested that, if Pujols had stayed healthy for longer in his career, he would have hit the most home runs in MLB history.

Nightengale is referring to Pujols' time with the Los Angeles Angels and Los Angeles Dodgers. Over the past three seasons as a member of those teams, Pujols played only 148 games due to lingering ailments.

Lloyd Bungus @LloydBungus @BNightengale And if I was 6’3 and could hit a curveball I’d be in the show. Lot of what ifs, Boob. Alberts an all time great, leave it at that. @BNightengale And if I was 6’3 and could hit a curveball I’d be in the show. Lot of what ifs, Boob. Alberts an all time great, leave it at that.

Predictably, fans thought that Nightengale's suggestions were far-fetched. Babe Ruth hit 714 home runs, including 60 in 1927, a record only broken in recent days by fellow New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge.

gonso alonso @TheMetsBeat @BNightengale Bro this happened 2 seconds ago and already you've turned it into a weird take @BNightengale Bro this happened 2 seconds ago and already you've turned it into a weird take

Fans came out with retorts such as "That's a lot of ""ifs"" and other less appropriate comebacks.

Albert Pujols is indeed one of the best players in Cardinals history. The Dominican won three MVP titles, a Rookie of the Year Award and propelled the Cards to a pair of World Series victories.

Zackmundo @Zackmundo @BNightengale If Griffey didn’t get hurt, he’d be ahead of them all. Stop @BNightengale If Griffey didn’t get hurt, he’d be ahead of them all. Stop

Pujols signed a one-year deal worth $2.5 million earlier this year so that he could play the final season of his career in St. Louis. Pujols made it clear to fans before the start of the season that 2022 would be his last.

. @jamfan40 @BNightengale Pretty sure Bonds and Hank Aaron missed games too @BNightengale Pretty sure Bonds and Hank Aaron missed games too

However, at the ripe age of 42, it is unlikely that he would be able to produce much more. Pujols currently has 21 home runs and 58 RBIs in 101 games with the Cardinals this season.

Comparisons notwithstanding, Albert Pujols is still one of the best ever

St. Louis Cardinals v Los Angeles Dodgers

Albert Pujols is, beyond a doubt, one of the best players to ever pick up a bat. He defined the St. Louis Cardinals for a generation. Pujols will always have a special place in the hearts of the fans, and will probably gain entry to the Hall of Fame. It is not every day that fans get to witness a player like him.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far