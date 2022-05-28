"That's what he made you think, you guys are so seduced by the aura of Jeter" - Rich Eisen proclaims Derek Jeter the least dramatic New York athlete ever, Chris Brockman disagrees and calls the New York Yankees legend a glory hog

New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter was the primary topic on Rich Eisen's "The Rich Eisen Show" yesterday, May 26. Eisen and Chris Brockman discussed Jeter's career, if he is over-rated, and compared him to superstar and Jeter's teammate Alex Rodriguez.

Brockman, a Boston sports fan, did not have much nice to say about Jeter, ultimately calling him an over-rated baseball player, which really ticked off Eisen and the other correspondents on the show.

The first topic involving Jeter and the New York Yankees regarded his famous catch against the Boston Red Sox in 2002. Brockman says the play is over-rated because Jeter caught the ball in fair territory, then ran into the stands when it was not necessary. He thinks Jeter ultimately "showboated" this play.

Although technically, Jeter did run into the stands when he could have possibly avoided it. The play was still more than impressive, and it was in a clutch spot in the game.

Rich Eisen then discussed his experience at the 2000 MLB All-Star game with Derek Jeter, Nomar Garciaparra, and Alex Rodriguez, three of the best shortstops in the league at the time.

Eisen then asked Brokman the question, "Whose career would you rather have, Alex Rodriguez or Derek Jeter?" Brockman said A-Rod ,and Eisen immediately started attacking him, saying that Jeter was "the least problematic athlete in New York sports."

Brockman used the statistics behind his argument, saying that Rodriguez was both a better hitter and fielder than Jeter. Eisen, on the other hand, used specific moments and said Jeter was a better New York Yankee than Rodriguez.

This is where Brockman said, "That's what he made you think. You guys are so seduced by the aura of Jeter," referring to the idea that Jeter being the best is based on the public's perception of him rather than statistical success. Eisen overall said that Jeter had more heart than Rodriguez when playing baseball, and that is what makes him a better player.

Both Derek Jeter and Alex Rodriguez were legendary baseball players and some of the best New York Yankees of the modern era. A-Rod was flashy and had some insane stats all throughout his career. However, his steroid scandal is, perhaps, what he is most known for in his career, which puts a cloud over his perception. Jeter, on the other hand, was not flashy, and although he had great stats they were not as good as Rodriguez's. However, Jeter always came through in the biggest moments, hustled no matter what the situation, and was a natural player during the steroid era, which really helped his public perception.

"Alex Rodriguez and Derek Jeter, 1997" - @Baseball In Pics

Both Jeter and Rodriguez are all-time greats who have shaped a generation of future ballplayers. It is extremely hard to say which one is a better baseball player because both were elite at different parts of the game. The two former New York Yankees will never be forgotten in the game of baseball.

