  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • “That’s an MVP?” “That’s on Josh Naylor” - Fans split on Cal Raleigh as Mariners fail to capitalize in tense clash vs. Dodgers

“That’s an MVP?” “That’s on Josh Naylor” - Fans split on Cal Raleigh as Mariners fail to capitalize in tense clash vs. Dodgers

By Krutik Jain
Modified Sep 27, 2025 03:42 GMT
MLB: Colorado Rockies at Seattle Mariners - Source: Imagn
Fans split on Cal Raleigh as Mariners fail to capitalize in tense clash vs. Dodgers - Source: Imagn

Cal Raleigh was slow on his way home, costing the Seattle Mariners their game-tying run against the Los Angeles Dodgers. The play happened in the third inning when Eugenio Suarez hit a high fly ball to center field. The Dodgers centerfielder caught the ball and fired it to third base, where the runner from second base was caught short.

Ad

Interestingly, because the out was recorded first before Raleigh could reach home plate, the Mariners were not awarded the game-tying run.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Fans used this footage to suggest why Cal Raleigh doesn't deserve to win the MVP over New York Yankees star Aaron Judge.

"That’s an MVP? Judge would never," one fan reacted.
"Great fundamental ball from the people’s choice for MVP," one fan said.
"Not what an MVP would do," one fan wrote.

However, another fan pointed out that Josh Naylor, who was running from second, was at fault in this play.

Ad
"That’s on Naylor not Raleigh," another fan wrote.
"Wrong, Naylor should’ve stayed at 2nd. Lol wild you’re trying to blame Cal on that," another fan wrote.

Some fans called out Jomboy Media for trying to strip Raleigh of a deserving MVP.

"We love ya Jonboy but the anti-cal campaign is getting old…that was a jog in by anyone, nobody knew Naylor was taking that bag, and probably shouldn’t have," one fan commented.
Ad

Cal Raleigh needs to hit 3 in 3 to surpass Aaron Judge

Cal Raleigh reached 60 home runs earlier this week after he hit two on the same night against the Colorado Rockies to become the first catcher, switch-hitter and only the seventh player in MLB history to achieve this feat in a single season. This sets Raleigh up for another record to break.

Ad

He's just two runs away from tying Aaron Judge with 62 home runs as the most bombs in a single season of AL history. Judge achieved it in 2022. Including Friday's game, Raleigh has three games remaining to surpass that milestone. It will require the Mariners hitter to hit three home runs in three games.

He faces the Dodgers' incredible rotation, and thus it won't be easy for him to get to that mark. If he does, one can argue, the MVP debate will settle right there.

About the author
Krutik Jain

Krutik Jain

Twitter icon

Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.

A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.

A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications