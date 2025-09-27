“That’s an MVP?” “That’s on Josh Naylor” - Fans split on Cal Raleigh as Mariners fail to capitalize in tense clash vs. Dodgers

Cal Raleigh was slow on his way home, costing the Seattle Mariners their game-tying run against the Los Angeles Dodgers. The play happened in the third inning when Eugenio Suarez hit a high fly ball to center field. The Dodgers centerfielder caught the ball and fired it to third base, where the runner from second base was caught short.Interestingly, because the out was recorded first before Raleigh could reach home plate, the Mariners were not awarded the game-tying run.Fans used this footage to suggest why Cal Raleigh doesn't deserve to win the MVP over New York Yankees star Aaron Judge.&quot;That’s an MVP? Judge would never,&quot; one fan reacted.&quot;Great fundamental ball from the people’s choice for MVP,&quot; one fan said.&quot;Not what an MVP would do,&quot; one fan wrote.However, another fan pointed out that Josh Naylor, who was running from second, was at fault in this play.&quot;That’s on Naylor not Raleigh,&quot; another fan wrote.&quot;Wrong, Naylor should’ve stayed at 2nd. Lol wild you’re trying to blame Cal on that,&quot; another fan wrote.Some fans called out Jomboy Media for trying to strip Raleigh of a deserving MVP.&quot;We love ya Jonboy but the anti-cal campaign is getting old…that was a jog in by anyone, nobody knew Naylor was taking that bag, and probably shouldn’t have,&quot; one fan commented.Cal Raleigh needs to hit 3 in 3 to surpass Aaron JudgeCal Raleigh reached 60 home runs earlier this week after he hit two on the same night against the Colorado Rockies to become the first catcher, switch-hitter and only the seventh player in MLB history to achieve this feat in a single season. This sets Raleigh up for another record to break.He's just two runs away from tying Aaron Judge with 62 home runs as the most bombs in a single season of AL history. Judge achieved it in 2022. Including Friday's game, Raleigh has three games remaining to surpass that milestone. It will require the Mariners hitter to hit three home runs in three games.He faces the Dodgers' incredible rotation, and thus it won't be easy for him to get to that mark. If he does, one can argue, the MVP debate will settle right there.