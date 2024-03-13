"That’s something I have my heart set on" - Orioles' Jackson Holliday eyeing Rookie of the Year honor amid rising stardom

The Baltimore Orioles seemingly have an unlimited supply of young stars. However, Jackson Holliday may be the best of them all. The ultra-talented infielder and son of former MLB All-Star Matt Holliday has continued to impress throughout Spring Training and is inching closer to his MLB regular season debut.

The number one overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft, Jackson Holliday has excelled across the minor leagues and appears on track to make the Baltimore Orioles Opening Day roster. To facilitate making the roster, Holliday has been training at second base, which could open the door to more playing time for the AL Rookie of the Year frontrunner.

"MLB's No. 1 prospect Jackson Holliday crushed his first grand slam today. He's +300 to win AL Rookie of the Year @FDSportsbook" - @ActionNetworkHQ

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, Holliday explained how he is prepared to do what he can to best help the team succeed this season. Although he stressed the importance of putting the team first, he was not shy about potentially winning the American League Rookie of the Year Award.

"That’s something I have my heart set on," Holliday said, stating that he hopes he is not only able to win the coveted award but also help the Baltimore Orioles succeed. "I’m not trying to go out there and win the Rookie of the Year and not help the team win. I’m trying not to be selfish."

Jackson Holliday is not the only Orioles star to enter their rookie season with sky-high expectations

If Holliday is looking to adjust to the major league game, he might have some of the best possible teammates to help him do so. Both Adley Rutschman and Gunnar Henderson entered their rookie seasons as highly touted prospects. Henderson ended up taking the award last season, whereas Rutschman finished second in 2022.

"The Orioles really have Adley Rutschman, Gunnar Henderson and Jackson Holliday in the same infield. I don’t think anyone can truly comprehend the greatness coming our way." - @outstndnbrandon

The young star praised his two teammates, saying that their level of success as rookies motivates him to follow in their footsteps. While Holliday will undoubtedly be a frontrunner for the award, he is aware that he may need to rely on his peers for guidance.

"I mean, I couldn’t imagine having two better guys to lean on and help me do that," Holliday said when asked about learning from Gunnar Henderson and Adley Rutschman.

The future is bright for Holliday and the Baltimore Orioles, with last season's 101-61 record serving as the beginning of a successful new chapter.

