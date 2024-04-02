"That’s the SpongeBob burger bruh" - Fans connect the dots as Royals introduce 'Back to Blue' meal with team-colored buns for 2024 season

The Kansas City Royals continue to endear fans to make the game-day experience even more enjoyable. Food is one thing that Kansas people enjoy, and the club has just tapped into that market to attract fans.

Recently, stadium food distributor Aramark announced the launch of Back to Blue Burger. Equipped with blue-colored buns, it is topped with blue cheese crumbles, bacon, lettuce, and buffalo aioli.

Fans immediately compared it to Pretty Patties, the colorful burgers seen in a 2001 episode of SpongeBob SquarePants.

"That's the crabby patty Mr. Krabs and SpongeBob gave the health inspector," one fan said.

"That’s the SpongeBob burger bruh😭😭😭," another follower remarked.

Fan Reactions

The Back to Blue burger can now be ordered at Kauffman Stadium during the entire season.

Amid proposal for new Royals stadium, 2022 study says Kauffman stadium is in satisfactory condition

The Truman Sports Complex houses two of Kansas' most popular stadiums, the Arrowhead Stadium of the Chiefs and Kauffman Stadium of the Royals. With both teams wanting to go in different directions, the future of the sports facility is now in the hands of Jackson County voters.

The Chiefs want to renovate Arrowhead Stadium, whereas the Royals don't see the renovation as beneficial and instead want to move the stadium to downtown Kansas.

According to KMBC news, the Royals have constantly brought up the issue of concrete as one of the big reasons why they want to relocate to a new stadium.

However, according to a study conducted by Burns & McDonnell on behalf of the Jackson County Sports Complex Authority in 2022, the stadium was found to be in "satisfactory condition" and can rank among the "first-class" MLB stadiums.

The landscaping and structures were found "mostly acceptable," with "minor physical deficiencies," but nothing of the sort that can't be covered through regular maintenance.

However, contrary to the study, Earl Santee, a senior principal at Populous, said another study found ASR (Alkali-silica reaction), which can result in concrete cancer. Santee also mentioned that the renovation of the stadium is not beneficial or realistic.

"Renovating The K going forward is just not feasible," Santee said. "It's not realistic. The K is just not functional to sustain the Royals for the next 40 years. The renovated K does not provide the benefits a new site does."

It's up to the voters now to decide whether it's good for the Royals to move out or whether they should stay where they are.

