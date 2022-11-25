Curt Schilling is one of the most controversial figures in the world of MLB. This has got a lot to do with his political affiliations as he often targets players and other personalities. The former Arizona Diamondbacks and Boston Red Sox player has been the subject of controversy over his tweets.

In a recent tweet, Curt Schilling was seen criticising US journalist Grant Wahl over his perceived lack of knowledge about the outside world. This tweet was in relation to him being refused entry into a stadium in Qatar at the FIFA World Cup for sporting a rainbow T-shirt.

Subscribe to GrantWahl.com @GrantWahl Just now: Security guard refusing to let me into the stadium for USA-Wales. “You have to change your shirt. It’s not allowed.” Just now: Security guard refusing to let me into the stadium for USA-Wales. “You have to change your shirt. It’s not allowed.” https://t.co/TvSGThMYq8

Grant Wahl, a US journalist, wore a T-shirt to the Wales vs USA clash in support of the LGBTQ+ community. Reports suggest that people belonging to that community have been hunted down by Qatari officials and forced into conversion therapy. After he was denied entry to the media box of the Ahmad bin Ali stadium, security officials proceeded to detain him for at least 25 minutes.

"Nearly half an hour passed. One security guard told me that my shirt was 'political' and not allowed. Another continually refused to give me back my phone. Another guard yelled at me as he stood above me - I was sitting on a chair by now - that I had to remove my shirt," Wahl wrote.

Wahl was only let go after a senior security commander came up. The justification given by the security guards was that they were protecting him from the fans inside the stadium who might be agitated by his shirt.

Curt Schilling compares the incident to the detention of Brittney Griner

Curt Schilling also mentioned in the same tweet about a second Brittney Griner incident taking place. Brittany Griner is a Women's NBA player who was detained in Russia for possessing a small amount of cannabis oil that she carried to the country. She was sentenced to nine years in prison and the US is currently negotiating a deal for her release.

Curt Schilling compared Grant Wahl's incident to that of Brittney Griner, implying that Qatar or any other Arab State can use political leverage to detain foreign citizens.

Curt Schilling @gehrig38 Subscribe to GrantWahl.com @GrantWahl Just now: Security guard refusing to let me into the stadium for USA-Wales. “You have to change your shirt. It’s not allowed.” Just now: Security guard refusing to let me into the stadium for USA-Wales. “You have to change your shirt. It’s not allowed.” https://t.co/TvSGThMYq8 That's how it works when you're in another country, you have to abide by their laws and their rules. Defy them, go for it. We can all sit back and watch Brittany Griner 2.0. Outside this nation, white liberals hate so much, is a world drowning in hate, terror, and racism. twitter.com/GrantWahl/stat… That's how it works when you're in another country, you have to abide by their laws and their rules. Defy them, go for it. We can all sit back and watch Brittany Griner 2.0. Outside this nation, white liberals hate so much, is a world drowning in hate, terror, and racism. twitter.com/GrantWahl/stat…

"That's how it works when you're in another country, you have to abide by their laws and their rules. Defy them, go for it. We can all sit back and watch Brittany Griner 2.0. Outside this nation, white liberals hate so much, is a world drowning in hate, terror, and racism." - Curt Schilling wrote.

