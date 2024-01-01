"That's a wrap on his future" "Rays fans are claiming he's innocent" - Wander Franco's apparent arrest in Dominican leads to outcry on social media

Nearly five months after the initial accusations emerged, Wander Franco of the Tampa Bay Rays has finally been taken to task. According to reports, he was arrested in his home country of the Dominican Repubic on January 1.

As per reports from journalist Hector Gomez, the 22-year old was arrested after a four-month long investigation. Franco was placed on the restricted list after accusations emerged that he had been in a relationship with a 14-year old minor in the Dominican Republic. On account of these claims, Franco had not appeared in a game since August 12.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Wander Franco is under arrest in the Dominican Republic, per @hgomez27" - Talkin' Baseball

Although he was immediately placed on the restricted list by the Tampa Bay Rays, and witnessed his likeness taken down around Tropicana Field, no decisive action against Franco was taken. Now, fans think that is all about to change.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

In 2022, Franco signed a seven-year contract worth $182 million with the Rays. The largest in franchise history, Wander Franco was expected to be with the club for a very long time. Amid the shocking new developments, there is no clear evidence that Franco will play again.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Born and raised in the central city of Bani, Franco's maternal uncle, Erick Aybar, played for the Los Angeles Angels. Last week, a residence thought to belong to Franco was raided by Dominican authorities. These figures in his home country have been conducting an investigation into Wander Franco since these heinous accusations first dropped.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

It is unclear whether or not the arrest will lead to charges being brought against Franco, or how long they might be. Right now, all fans can do is hope that these highly unfortunate events will lead to the dynamic shortstop's career to be saved from the brink.

Wander Franco could stand as one of the most unfortunate tales of modern baseball

If the arrest leads to action taken against Franco that proves his culpability, it will be one of the foremost examples of how a player squandered a shot at glory. For Franco, the nature of the arrest is even more unspeakable than what has been brought against other big MLB names like New York Yankees pitcher Domingo German and LA Dodgers ace Julio Urias.

As for the Rays, an indictement will leave them scrambling to compete in an AL East without one of their top names. As the 2024 season draws nearer, several parties involved surely wish that different decisions had been made.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.