"That is stuff that we try to tune out" - Dodgers GM Brandon Gomes on criticism following Shohei Ohtani & Yoshinobu Yamamoto signings

Los Angeles Dodgers general manager Brandon Gomes has shrugged off claims that their organization is buying their way to a World Series title with high-profile free agent moves this winter. The LA side have spent over $1 billion on free agent signings so far in the MLB offseason but the 39-year-old executive maintained it is an part of their effort to put together a competitive side next year. Having shown restraint in the past few years, the Dodgers were able to make mutiple record-breaking moves to secure some of the biggest talents available in the market this offseason.

Brandon Gomes is a former MLB pitcher who played for the Tampa Bay Rays for five seasons(2011-15). He also played in the minors for the Chicago Cubs and the San Diego Padres. After retiring in 2015, he joined the Dodgers organization as pitching coordinator of performance.

He was then promoted to director of player development by the end of 2017. After serving as the vice president and assistant general manager since 2019, he was named the general manager ahead of the 2022 season.

The Dodgers have undoubtedly established themselves as a premier destination for the biggest names in MLB this year. It has naturally raised a lot of questions about the landscape of the league. Many believe that this kind of financial superiority of bad for the league and have labelled them as trying to buy the World Series.

However, the Dodgers GM has made it clear that they were always looking for starting pitchers and did what they could to build a roster ready to compete for the title next year.

“That is stuff that we try to tune out as an organization. We are trying to add talent as much as we can."

Brandon Gomes and manager Dave Roberts maintain that the team's goal has not changed

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts and general manager Brandon Gomes have both said that the addition of the three high-profile players have not changed their goals for the next MLB season.

The Dodgers have signed Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Tyler Glasnow for over $1.1 billion in a huge spending spree. However, Roberts said the goal has always been to win the World Series. He emphasized that these signings did not change the team's goal, it merely increased expectations placed on them.

