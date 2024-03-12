"That wont change how big of a bust he is" - Fans unimpressed by Oswaldo Cabrera after Yankees shortstop switches jersey numbers

Ahead of Opening Day, it appears that Oswaldo Cabrera changed his number from 95 to 33. 95 was the one given to him when he came up. Given that the "better" numbers are all taken and/or retired for the Yankees, the amount of jersey numbers a young player who makes his debut can take is very limited. But now, Cabrera seems to have swapped mid-spring.

The utility player was weating 95 in a game yesterday and is now seen with the number 33 on his back. An equipment malfunction isn't impossible, but it is unlikely. This means he probably changed it.

New York Yankees fans, who were once very excited about his promise, don't really care. They're more concerned with whether or not Cabrera can figure out how to be a positive contributor to this team rather than what number he is forced to wear.

Fans unhappy with Oswaldo Cabrera's development

Oswaldo Cabrera debuted in 2022 and showed a lot of promise. He was an excellent defender in both the infield and outfield, showcasing both versatility and skill that made him a potential star in the making. He never hit extremely well, but well enough to play.

Oswaldo Cabrera has regressed

In 2023, things fell apart. He was tabbed as the potential solution in left field but struggled to recapture his defensive form. He also forgot how to hit entirely, seeing his solid offensive metrics totally plummet. Cabrera was up and down in the minor leagues and couldn't get it going.

In 2024, fans are all but out on him. They've upgraded his position with Juan Soto, and the team isn't concerned with him anymore. He can be a backup infielder and outfielder, but not too many people are convinced he can take an at bat and be anything but an automatic out.

He's still very young and he's a switch-hitter, so there's still hope for Cabrera yet. Unfortunately, there was a lot more hope in 2022 when he first made his way to the MLB club and took the fan base by storm for a little while.

