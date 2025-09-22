  • home icon
  "The Aaron Boone of Queens" – Carlos Mendoza's "we're one hit away" remark draws Yankees manager comparisons as Mets face fading playoff hopes

“The Aaron Boone of Queens” – Carlos Mendoza’s “we’re one hit away” remark draws Yankees manager comparisons as Mets face fading playoff hopes

By Krutik Jain
Modified Sep 22, 2025 03:02 GMT
Carlos Mendoza’s “we’re one hit away” remark draws Yankees manager comparisons as Mets face fading playoff hopes - Source: Imagn

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone has drawn the ire of fans throughout the season and it seems Mets manager Carlos Mendoza is also earning comparisons to him for all the wrong reasons.

The Mets lost their game to the Washington Nationals 3-2 on Sunday. With the loss, the Mets' lead on the final wild card spot in the NL has gone, with the Cincinnati Reds tying them and the Arizona Diamondbacks are also just one game behind.

In the post-game conference, when Mendoza was asked about the Mets' fading playoff hopes, the manager said:

"You look at the talent there, and we're one hit away -- making one play, making one pitch. We're close; we just haven't been able to get the last hit, make that play when we need to, or execute a pitch. So it could happen."
Upon seeing the reaction from Mendoza, fans started calling him "Aaron Boone of the Queens."

"He's the Aaron Boone of Queens," one fan commented.
"Holy f**k it sounds like Boone when he loses," another fan wrote.
"This is Mendoza’s version of “It’s right in front of us,” another fan added.
"This guy is just a Venezuelan Aaron Boone I’m sick of the bulls*it," one fan posted.
"When you start sounding like Aaron Boone you got a big problem," one fan wrote.
"The same answer for 3 months. Wake up Carlos there are 6 games left it’s a little late to be talking about being “close,”" another fan commented.

Carlos Mendoza's Mets in a pickle with postseason spot

The Mets have several problems which has seen them concede a heavy lead in the wildcard standings. Some of those problems came to the fore in the game against the Nationals.

Sean Manaea, who has been misfiring all season long, gave up three runs over about three innings. The Mets also committed two defensive errors, which proved costly. There were some opportunities down the stretch in the game, but the Mets' offense was largely kept at bay when it mattered.

As of now, the Mets are behind the Reds for the final wild-card spot since the latter hold the tiebreaker over the New York side (because they won the season series 4-2). That means even if the Mets finish with the same record, the Reds would get the spot.

