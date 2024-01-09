"The administrative list means he gets paid" - Ex Marlins president explains Wander Franco's Rays contract amid ongoing investigation

Tampa Bay Rays star Wander Franco was released by authorities in the Dominican Republic on Monday after a week of detention after paying a deposit of 2 million pesos. The 22-year-old shortstop was taken into custody on Jan. 1 amid an ongoing investigation around his alleged relationship with a minor.

According to reports from an MLB insider, while the Rays wait on a verdict from the Dominican court, Franco is still on the administrative list, meaning he is still on salary.

Franco was signed by the Rays from the Dominican Republic as a top prospect in 2017. He made his major league debut for them in 2021 and was having the best season of his MLB career in 2023 before being placed on administrative leave in August.

Since then, he has been out of action as the investigation was conducted. Pending the legal outcome and whatever punishment MLB levies, if necessary, the Tampa Bay Rays must still pay Franco as long as he's still on the administrative list.

"The administrative list means that Wander Franco gets paid his salary," MLB insider David Samson said.

DR lawyer believes mother of minor in Wander Franco case could lose custody of her lawyer

While MLB star Wander Franco has been released from week-long custody after paying a hefty deposit to the court, the mother of the minor involved has been placed under house arrest.

Veteran Dominican lawyer Candido Simon said he believes that the mother of the minor could lose custody of her daughter when the legal matter concludes. The Tampa Bay Rays shortstop and the girl's mother have been charged with commercial sexual exploitation and money laundering. The court has yet to render a final verdict.

