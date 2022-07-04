"The Angels are an embarrassment to baseball", "Angels fans are in pain today" - MLB fans mock Angels for being dominated by Houston Astros in a 3-game series

The Houston Astros slammed the door shut on the Los Angeles Angels in their contest today. While it seemed like there was a glimmer of hope that the Angels would avoid a sweep, the Astros denied them that chance.

The Astros won the game 4-2 courtesy of a walk-off blast from rookie Jeremy Peña. This was the only other walk-off win by the Astros this year. The other being the April 24 win against Toronto, wherein Peña also put in the finishing touches.

Once again, MLB fans converged on making fun of the Angels.

Once again, MLB fans converged on making fun of the Angels.

The Angels were swept by Houston in their three-game affair. They are now fourth in the American League West with a 37-44 record. The Texas Rangers have edged them in the standings with a 37-40 card.

Fans expressed sympathy for Angels supporters.

The Angels drew first blood when Luis Rengifo scored with a blast to right center field in the top of the second inning. It was followed up by Shohei Ohtani's RBI single in the following inning. This gave the Angels a 2-0 advantage.

Jeremy Peña pulled one back for the Houston Astros with a solo dinger in the fourth. Jose Altuve then drove in Chas McCormick in the fifth inning to tie the game.

Reliever Ryan Tepera was called upon to hold the Astros scoreless to extend the game. That wouldn't happen, however, as Jose Altuve singled. Afterwards, Jeremy Peña hit his walk-off bomb.

The Angels are now 15.5 games behind the top spot in the American League West and are seven games behind the wildcard spot.

The MLB sphere make fun of the Angels' loss to the Houston Astros

The Houston Astros utterly dominated the Angels. They set a franchise record with 20 strikeouts in a game in their contest against the Angels. Framber Valdez fanned 13 Angels batters on his way to a victory.

The Angels struck out 48 times in the 3-game series.

Jeremy Peña carried the load on offense for Houston with his two home runs and three RBIs performance. Jose Altuve went 3-for-5 with an RBI and a run scored.

Corey @xhawkdaddy @MLB @CapitalOne As a Mariners fan, I wish Julio Rodriguez was as good as Jeremy Pena. @MLB @CapitalOne As a Mariners fan, I wish Julio Rodriguez was as good as Jeremy Pena.

The Angels, meanwhile, maintained the recurring theme of their bullpen, giving up possible victories.

Their bullpen has been abyssmal. The collective has given up 276 hits and 46 home runs to opposition squads this year.

15.5 games in back of first place

&

7 games out of a WC spot.

The firing of Joe Maddon didn't change things up in Anaheim. But if they want Ohtani to extend his contract and give him a fruitful career, they need to quickly turn things around.

