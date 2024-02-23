"The biggest [mistake] is my interactions with women" - Trevor Bauer reflects on past choices as ex-Dodgers pitcher commits to course correction

Trevor Bauer has been on a mission to return to the MLB for the first time since 2021. The former National League Cy Young Award winner has been attempting to not only earn another opportunity with an MLB club but also make amends for some of his actions in the past.

"Insightful interview with Trevor Bauer by ⁦@BillShaikin…Bauer wants back in majors: 'I don't believe that I was given a lifetime ban'"

Bauer saw his MLB career derailed after he was accused of beating and sexually abusing a woman in the spring of 2021. After receiving a lengthy suspension, Bauer found himself out of the MLB, and having to change his ways.

One of the things that Trevor Bauer has completely changed in his life is his relationship with women. In a recent interview with the Los Angeles Times, stated he had several mistakes in his career.

When asked about what those mistakes were, he said "The biggest (mistake) is my interactions with women," something that he said he has completely changed. "I did not do what I was accused of. But I was also pretty reckless with the people I hung out with, and the things that I agreed to do with them."

The 33-year-old said that he had made several changes regarding the way he interacts with women. Bauer explained that he no longer meets women online, that he no longer has casual sexual relationships, and no longer engages in "rough sex" (even if they are asking for it).

Trevor Bauer said that he learned his lesson from his previous interactions with women and that he no longer engages in any of the activities listed above. Not only did he say that he changed the way he interacts with women, but he has also tightened the group of people around him, stating "I work, I do baseball, and that’s what makes me happy."

Trevor Bauer says that he is willing to sign a minimum contract to continue his MLB career

The former Cy Young Award winner said that he is so determined to return to the MLB that he is willing to sign for a club for the league minimum. If Bauer ends up signing for the league minimum, it would be a far cry from the deal he signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The veteran signed a three-year, $102-million with the club prior to the 2021 season.

"Trevor Bauer wants to be in the MLB & willing to play on a league minimum contract(with incentives) Bauer pitched in Japan last season with a 2.76 ERA for Yokohama. At 33 only years old, he could help a lot of teams in the MLB"

It remains to be seen if Bauer will land with a club this season, however, he could receive a second look from clubs if they start getting bit by the injury bug. We have already seen Kodai Senga of the New York Mets struggle with arm fatigue this offseason. Injuries such as this could eventually open the door for Bauer down the road, whether it's with the Mets or another club.

