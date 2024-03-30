"The boys do, but he doesn't"- MLB fans react to Dave Roberts' World Series obsession with the Dodgers

It is clear from their aggressive moves over the winter that the Los Angeles Dodgers are making a big push for the World Series and manager Dave Roberts once again emphasized that on Friday. With a 2-1 record in their first three games of the MLB season, the Dodgers will face the St. Louis Cardinals next for the second game of their series.

Ahead of the game in LA, Roberts said that the goal for the team is focused on the ultimate championship, but MLB fans across the country are not convinced that he is as motivated as his players.

"The boys do, but he doesn't," wrote one fan on Twitter. "Dodgers should have replaced him," added another.

Dave Roberts is a former MLB player who played for several teams, including the Dodgers, before retiring from his playing days in 2008. After that, he began his coaching career with the San Diego Padres in 2011 and was promoted to manager in 2015. The following year, he was signed by the Dodgers as their new manager and has taken them to the playoffs every year since.

However, despite making the postseason for the past eight years, Robets and the Dodgers managed to win the World Series only once: during the shortened 2020 season. This has been quite a disappointment to LA fans, who believe that they should have done better with the team they had in the following years.

This season, they have assembled the best team money can buy and Roberts has huge pressure on his shoulders to deliver.

Manager Dave Roberts gives update on Walker Buehler's Dodgers return

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Walker Buehler underwent the second Tommy John surgery of his MLB career in 2022 and has been on the road to recovery ever since.

However, he has long been expected to return to action in 2024 and manager Dave Roberts has confirmed that the pitcher threw a simulated game on Friday. More importantly, he is expected to see some action with Triple-A side Oklahoma City on Sunday. If all goes well over the next few weeks, Buehler could be back in the Dodgers rotation before too long.

