“The Carney curse has doomed them” - Fans react as Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney hangs out with Blue Jays ahead of World Series

The Toronto Blue Jays had a special guest on Thursday as Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney visited the Rogers Centre ahead of the World Series Game 1 against the Los Angeles Dodgers.Mark Carney also took batting practice at the ballpark one day before the Fall Classic opener.Fans reacted to the Canadian PM's visit to the Blue Jays' ballpark.&quot;Welp.. The Carney curse has doomed them, time to bet on the Dodgers.&quot;Steffi Radford @SteffiRadfordLINKWelp.. The Carney curse has doomed them, time to bet on the Dodgers.&quot;Carney curse… bank on it…&quot;Lucin Scott @ScottLucianLINKCarney curse… bank on it…&quot;Do not engage! He’s a bad Omen! Just ask the Oilers!&quot;Elizabeth Jane @gemstercasey1LINKDo not engage! He’s a bad Omen! Just ask the Oilers!&quot;NOOOOOOOO! We all saw what happened after he went to an Edmonton Oilers practice last year!&quot;Hoag @im_hoagLINKNOOOOOOOO!We all saw what happened after he went to an Edmonton Oilers practice last year!&quot;Carney should stay away. Canadian politicians are the biggest jinx for our team when they attend games. All of them. The only one I would’ve been ok with going is the late Rob Ford. A true Toronto sports fan.&quot;Philo @classicalsense1LINKCarney should stay away. Canadian politicians are the biggest jinx for our team when they attend games. All of them. The only one I would’ve been ok with going is the late Rob Ford. A true Toronto sports fan.&quot;This guy is a curse look what happened when he pulled up into the Edmonton Oilers locker room. Get him out while you can lol.&quot;Emma D @oilersgirl72LINKThis guy is a curse look what happened when he pulled up into the Edmonton Oilers locker room. Get him out while you can lolThe Rogers Centre will host the first two games of the series before the Blue Jays travel to California for the next three games at Dodger Stadium. The series will return to Toronto for the final two contests if it stretches beyond five games.Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney pokes fun at US President Donald Trump over World Series betWith a Canadian team squaring off against the Dodgers in the Fall Classic, Mark Carney joked about a potential bet with US President Donald Trump.“I think he’s afraid, I think he’s afraid to make a bet,” Carney joked. “He doesn’t like to lose. He hasn’t called. He hasn’t returned my call yet on the bet so I’m ready. We’re ready to make a bet with the U.S.”The Canadian prime minister predicted the Blue Jays to clinch the title by defeating the Dodgers in six games while sharing his excitement for the series.“This country is so pumped,&quot; Carney said. &quot;I think the world is so pumped for this series.”The Blue Jays are playing in the World Series for the first time in more than three decades, while the Dodgers are aiming for back-to-back titles.