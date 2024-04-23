"The club is convinced that he is going to hit" - MLB analyst offers insight on Gavin Lux's prospects with the Dodgers amid rough start 

The Los Angeles Dodgers’ Gavin Lux is having a hard time on the field this season. Returning to Spring Training after missing out on the entire 2023 season due to a knee injury, he was unable to return to his old form.

Lux, who entered the Spring healthy, was initially expected to play on shortstop position. However, his struggles on the field in pre-season games got him shifted back to second base by the Dodgers.

Despite his struggles, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts has not given up on Lux. He believes that the 26-year-old needs more patience and opportunities to prove himself, given his previous injury and time away from the field.

In a recent interview with The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal, Dave Roberts believed that Lux would improve his performance:

“Gavin Lux is still in the Dodgers lineup because the club is convinced that he is going to hit. Now, it hasn’t happened yet. And I asked, Dave Roberts about this yesterday,” Rosenthal said.

“He said normally with a veteran player, you have to give him 100 at-bats before you evaluate his performance. With Lux, because he missed all of last you they have to be extra patient, 150 at bats is the number.”

Roberts revealed that they are giving Gavin Lux 150 at-bats before reassessing his performance, a longer leash than the typical 100 at-bats given to players struggling with form.

“Physically, Gavin is in a great spot” - Dave Roberts clears Gavin Lux's offensive struggles not health-related

Gavin Lux injured his knees in Spring Training in 2023 and was later diagnosed as an ACL tear. Observing Lux’s struggles this season, many speculated it to be a health setback on which the Dodgers manager recently gave an update:

“No, I don’t think so. I think physically, Gavin is in a great spot. I think there’s an approach, there’s a mechanical part that’s sort of playing into the inconsistencies early,” Roberts said when asked whether Gavin Lux's struggles were due to health issues (via Dodger Blue).

Lux has had a tough time at the plate, hitting .148 with two RBIs, one double, six walks and 16 strikeouts in 67 plate appearances from 19 games played.

