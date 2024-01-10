"The Cubs and their fans should be very thrilled" - MLB Insider lauds Chicago's reported deal for free agent pitcher Shota Imanaga

Latest news out of the MLB free agent market reports that Japanese free agent Shota Imanaga has signed a huge contract with the Chicago Cubs as of today. While the total length of the deal is not known yet, current reports suggest that the 30-year-old left-handed pitcher will receive around $15 million per season with the Chicago side. MLB Insider Jon Morosi believes that it is an incredible signing from the Cubs and that their fans have cause to celebrate after landing Imanaga.

Shota Imanaga started his professional baseball career in the Japanese NPB league for the Yokohama DeNA BayStars in 2016. Since then he has established himself as one of the most reliable and consistent pitchers in the league, finishing as the Central League strikeout champion last year. He is a two-time All-Star who also caught plenty of attention on the world stage as Team Japan's starting pitcher in their World Baseball Classic win over Team USA last year.

While the 30-year-old lefty was not rated at the same level as compatriots Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto, he yet proved to be better value for money than either of the others. Imanaga boasts a low-90s fastball and a very effective slider, but more importantly, is a seasoned and proven starter ready to make an immediate impact.

This is the Cubs' biggest free agent signing of the winter and represents the biggest value added to the team. Hence, fans of the Chicago side should be happy and excited about seeing the Japanese ace in action:

"The Cubs and their fans should be very thrilled," said MLB Insider Jon Morosi.

Chicago Cubs starting rotation takes on new look with Shota Imanaga's arrival

Barring any further moves in the market, Justin Steele will likely remain the top starter for the Chicago Cubs next season following two Cy Young contending years. Shota Imanaga, Kyle Hendricks and Jameson Taillon will likely fill out the middle order of the rotation.

The details of Imanaga's contract with the Cubs are not yet fully clear but they are reported to be very complicated and with numerous clauses. Nonetheless, he is expected to be one of the most exciting additions to the MLB ahead of the 2024 season.

