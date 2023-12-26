"The Cubs are happy about it" - MLB insider believes Chicago Cubs are relieved with Marcus Stroman's opt-out

Former Chicago Cubs pitcher Marcus Stroman has entered free agency this season after two years with the club and one MLB insider believes they will not be heartbroken about it. The 32-year-old right-hand-pitcher declined the option to extend after coming out against the team's front office in July and will be looking for a team before the next MLB season. MLB insder Bob Nightengale belives that Cubs have plenty of options and the veteran's departure gives them a chance to build on their unproven talents in the organization.

Marcus Stroman was selected by the Toronto Blue Jays in the 2012 MLB Draft and went on to make his major league debut for them in 2014, after two years in the minors. In 2017, he won the World Baseball Classic MVP with Team USA and went on to win to his career-first Golder Glove award in the MLB. He was traded to the New York Mets in 2019 and then signed a two-year contract with the Chicago Cubs in 2021.

While he was the starter for the Cubs on Opening Day of 2023, he spoke out publicly against the Chicago front office not willing to extend his contract in July, ahead of the trade deadline. He has since refused his option to extend his contract with the Cubs and became a free agent at the end of the season. However, Nightengale believes that Chicago front office won't be too worried as it gives them a chance to put some of their prospects through trial.

Speaking on the Jack Vita show, he said:

“I think the Cubs are happy about it. I think they want to go (in) a different direction."

Where will Marcus Stroman land ahead of the 2024 MLB season?

Marcus Stroman is a proven MLB starting pitcher who will no doubt attract a multi-year contract before start of the next season.

There are already a bunch of teams that have been linked with the starter: including the San Fracisco Giants and the Boston Red Sox. However, there is still some time for his future to play out and only time will tell where it will be.

