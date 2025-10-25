  • home icon
“The curse is in the building” - Blue Jays fans freak as Drake hits World Series Game 1 in Toronto on his birthday

By R. Nikhil Parshy
Modified Oct 25, 2025 06:10 GMT
Milwaukee Bucks v Toronto Raptors - Game Four - Source: Getty
Drake is a regular feature at Toronto sports teams' games (Source: Getty Images)

Pop star and rapper Drake was in attendance at the Rogers Centre for Game 1 of the World Series between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Los Angeles Dodgers. He celebrated his 39th birthday, seated in a suite in the stadium.

The Toronto native is known to be a superfan of the local sports teams. He posted a video from his suite early on in the game, showing off his CN Tower-themed chain. He rocked a Robert Ford jacket, the former coach of Toronto's Don Bosco Eagles and mayor of the city. The Dodgers had a 2-0 lead at that point.

"What up what up," Drake said. "Live from the World Series, on my birthday, you see the whole city came out tonight. Shoutout to the Jays, we're down right now but we've been here before."
also-read-trending Trending
Fans were unimpressed by his presence, as Drake has a track record of supporting teams that end up on the losing side.

Here are a few reactions:

"The curse is in the building," a fan said.
"Pick whoever he doesn’t bet on!" a fan exclaimed.
"39 year old Rapper from Toronto attends his first baseball game," a fan trolled.
"Oh no not the Drake jinx," a fan wrote.
"As a Torontonian, he makes me not wanna root for Toronto," a fan added.
"Somebody needs to tell Drake to stay away from this series for the sake of the Blue Jays," a fan commented.
Drake is the ambassador of the NBA's Toronto Raptors and was a major figure on the sidelines when they won their first championship in franchise history in 2019. He also attends the NHL's Toronto Maple Leafs' games. The musician bet $1 million for the Leafs to clear the second round of the playoffs last season against the Florida Panthers, which they lost in seven games.

But Drake got to celebrate the Blue Jays' American League Championship Series Game 7 win in style, taking to Instagram to post a grainy low resolution picture from 2021 at Dodger Stadium featuring TV personality Johanna Leia.

Drake shows support for Blue Jays in birthday post

On Instagram, Drake shared a carousel post featuring his 39th birthday celebrations. The pictures featured his friends and family, along with clips from the Rogers Centre. A particular snap also showcased an emotional Vladimir Guerrero Jr. during his ALCS Game 7 postgame interviews on the Rogers Centre jumbotron.

The Blue Jays took a 1-0 lead, overturning the two-run deficit. They scored 9 runs in the sixth inning and will be prepared to increase their advantage in Game 2 on Saturday.

