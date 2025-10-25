“The curse is in the building” - Blue Jays fans freak as Drake hits World Series Game 1 in Toronto on his birthday

Pop star and rapper Drake was in attendance at the Rogers Centre for Game 1 of the World Series between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Los Angeles Dodgers. He celebrated his 39th birthday, seated in a suite in the stadium.The Toronto native is known to be a superfan of the local sports teams. He posted a video from his suite early on in the game, showing off his CN Tower-themed chain. He rocked a Robert Ford jacket, the former coach of Toronto's Don Bosco Eagles and mayor of the city. The Dodgers had a 2-0 lead at that point.&quot;What up what up,&quot; Drake said. &quot;Live from the World Series, on my birthday, you see the whole city came out tonight. Shoutout to the Jays, we're down right now but we've been here before.&quot;Fans were unimpressed by his presence, as Drake has a track record of supporting teams that end up on the losing side.Here are a few reactions:&quot;The curse is in the building,&quot; a fan said.NoBanks Nearby 👉 linktr.ee/nobanksnearby @NoBanksNearbyLINK@MLB The curse is in the building.&quot;Pick whoever he doesn’t bet on!&quot; a fan exclaimed.JⱤØSS 🪐🟢 @Jross_topshotLINK@MLB Pick whoever he doesn’t bet on!&quot;39 year old Rapper from Toronto attends his first baseball game,&quot; a fan trolled.AR @mastrofnunLINK@MLB 39 year old Rapper from Toronto attends his first baseball game.&quot;Oh no not the Drake jinx,&quot; a fan wrote.Mel @MisssMelinaLINK@MLB Oh no not the Drake jinx&quot;As a Torontonian, he makes me not wanna root for Toronto,&quot; a fan added.Aria @AriaVanblairLINK@MLB As a Torontonian , he makes me not wanna root for Toronto&quot;Somebody needs to tell Drake to stay away from this series for the sake of the Blue Jays,&quot; a fan commented.George Rinyu Jr. @george_rinyu_jrLINK@MLB Somebody needs to tell Drake to stay away from this series for the sake of the Blue JaysDrake is the ambassador of the NBA's Toronto Raptors and was a major figure on the sidelines when they won their first championship in franchise history in 2019. He also attends the NHL's Toronto Maple Leafs' games. The musician bet $1 million for the Leafs to clear the second round of the playoffs last season against the Florida Panthers, which they lost in seven games.But Drake got to celebrate the Blue Jays' American League Championship Series Game 7 win in style, taking to Instagram to post a grainy low resolution picture from 2021 at Dodger Stadium featuring TV personality Johanna Leia. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDrake shows support for Blue Jays in birthday postOn Instagram, Drake shared a carousel post featuring his 39th birthday celebrations. The pictures featured his friends and family, along with clips from the Rogers Centre. A particular snap also showcased an emotional Vladimir Guerrero Jr. during his ALCS Game 7 postgame interviews on the Rogers Centre jumbotron. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Blue Jays took a 1-0 lead, overturning the two-run deficit. They scored 9 runs in the sixth inning and will be prepared to increase their advantage in Game 2 on Saturday.