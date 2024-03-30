“The Dodgers one will be iconic” - Fans react as Texas Rangers unveil first glimpse of World Series rings in spectacular icy debut

The Texas Rangers won their first World Series in 2023 when they took down the National League champions, the Arizona Diamondbacks, in five games. Corey Seager was crowned the World Series MVP.

MLB On Fox's official Instagram handle revealed the first look of the Texas Rangers World Series rings. They are made by renowned championship ring maker, Jason of Beverly Hills.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The glitter and the first impression of the ring delighted fans, who took to X to share their reactions.

"The dodger one will be iconic," one fan tweeted.

Expand Tweet

"Ngl the ROAD touch kinda goes hard wit the teams letters," another tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Here are a few other fan reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Intricate details about the Rangers World Series Ring

The ring will be distributed among all Rangers players, coaches and on-field support staff from last season before Saturday's game against the Chicago Cubs. The rings have been masterfully created, celebrating the Rangers' 2023 championship run.

The ring's top face has 103 blue sapphires to mark the total wins (regular + postseason combined) for the Rangers in 2023. Moreover, 23 red rubles are installed, highlighting the year.

The opposite face of the ring has 49 points of rubies, representing the number of active players on the roster in 2023. The ring also has a slogan, "Road Dominance," given the Rangers took down four teams at home and have a clean 11-0 record on the road. To celebrate 11 road wins, there are 11 stones on the Rangers logo.

The 52 diamonds in "CHAMPIONS" commemorate the Rangers' first World Championship in their 52-year history. The 16 emerald-cut diamonds represent consecutive postseason games when the Rangers hit a home run.

The ring is encircled with 90 stones, also the number of wins Rangers had in the regular season. One diamond studded inside the World Series trophy represents the number of champions won. The 3mm stone represents the number of times the club has won the ALCS.

The 2.33 carats on the side of the ring symbolize the club's 233 home runs compiled in the regular season.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.