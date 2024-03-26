“The downfall is going to hit hard this year” - Yankees fans express disappointment after team's second consecutive loss in Mexico 

The New York Yankees are coming off their second consecutive defeat against Diablos Rojos in their Mexico series. The Bronx Bombers struggled again when they gave up eight and scored only five in return.

In their first game, they lost by a 4-3 final score. The Yankees will return to open their first regular series game against the Houston Astros. However, fans are concerned after their recent performance.

Yankees fans took to X, formerly Twitter, as they expressed disappointment after another defeat against a non-MLB team.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Comments poured in as the club shared the final score on X:

Expand Tweet

“The downfall is going to hit hard this year," wrote one fan on X.

Expand Tweet

"It's always disappointing when your favorite team doesn't come out on top," another fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Losing both games has certainly upset fans as they foresee a challenging season ahead. However, it's worth noting that the team did not play with all their top players. The club has been taking it slow, saving the best for the regular season.

Yankees add Clayton Beeter to bolster their bullpen

Ever since Gerrit Cole has been sidelined, the Yanks have made significant changes to their starting rotation. Nestor Cortes will take the mound for Opening Day, while Luis Gil made it to the list as one of the top five pitchers for the team.

Recently, they added Clayton Beeter to bolster their bullpen. Surprisingly, Beeter was added to the team's bullpen along with the other Opening Day relieving pitchers. The 25-year-old was drafted in 2020 and made it to the Bronx in 2022.

Beeter is one of the top prospects with incredible pitching abilities. His breaking ball and curveball are sure to help the team with some strikeouts. The talented pitcher held a 9-7 record from both a Double and Triple-A season last year. He finished with a 3.62 ERA in 130-plus innings.

Beeter's strong Spring Training outing helped him secure the spot on the team. The Yankees need more pitching staff to strengthen their bullpen, especially with Cole on the injured list. Manager Aaron Boone is keen on making the playoffs this year, but the team must be more consistent with their performances to stand any chance of securing a postseason spot.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.