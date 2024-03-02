"The energy is unbelievable" Angels MVP Mike Trout applauds Ron Washington's impact in clubhouse

In a recent interview with MLB Network, Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout talked about his pleasant impression over the last couple of weeks under manager Ron Washington’s direction. Trout praised the team‘s energy and Washington’s discipline, comparing players to cars and coaches to mechanics.

According to Trout, Washington’s comparison implies that players, like cars, require maintenance and tweaks to perform at their peak. In this case, the coaches are like skilled mechanics; they find areas where the players need to improve and fine-tune their skills. Trout’s excitement for this coaching method shows a positive angle to the Angels’ camp:

"He’s big on saying that we’re all like cars and the coaches are mechanics. So if we need something fixed, they’ll fix it."

Key skills are emphasized in Washington’s teaching style, which has been praised by various players including Mike Trout and teammates Nolan Schanuel, Hunter Dozier and Luis Rengifo. Washington is committed to improving the team’s defensive strategies, as shown by the focus on hand technique, footwork and being aggressive with the ball:

"The energy is unbelievable. Wash is a guy that comes in and has a schedule, you get your work done and you’re having fun doing it."

Mike Trout voices desire to actively help improve Angels roster

Mike Trout recently made it clear that he wants to improve the team through free agency, pushing for the Los Angeles Angels to sign skilled players who will help the team improve. However, despite Trout’s efforts, the ultimate decision rests with team owner Arte Moreno.

This dynamic proves how the roles of star players like Trout are changing, by not only performing well on the field but also shaping the team’s future by influencing recruitment decisions.

As the Angels look to rebuild their squad and improve their on-field performance, the teamwork between talents like Trout and a seasoned manager like Washington shows the importance of synergy and good leadership in Major League Baseball.

With the regular season fast approaching, the Angels roster seems confident of this new coaching philosophy.

