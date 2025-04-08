"The first contract I ever signed was with my parents" - When Derek Jeter revealed how his mom & dad kept him grounded in school with unique deal

Former New York Yankees captain and major league icon Derek Jeter is arguably one of the most impactful players in the franchise's illustrious history. Jeter helped the Bronx Bombers to five World Series titles in his career.
Derek Jeter's winning mentality and hard work were infectious to his teammates in the clubhouse. Much of it was down to the Yankees legend's parents, who taught Jeter accountability from a young age.
In an exclusive interview with ESPN before the Yankees retired Jeter's iconic No. 2 in May 2017, the former All-Star recalled the 'contract' he signed with his parents before his playing days.
"The first contract I've ever signed was with my parents, and they used to, before every school year, they'd map out, you know, what our grades had to be in order to play sports, our after-school programs, and respect," Jeter said. "They taught us accountability, responsibility and curfews.
"I never really tried to argue with the contract, except for the curfews, I tried to change. But I think it taught us to stay grounded. It taught us, you know, you need to set goals and work hard at them and at the time you don't really understand it, but looking back on it, you realize that it really built the framework for success."
Derek Jeter and his younger sister, Sharlee, were raised by their father, Sanderson Charles Jeter, a substance-abuse counselor, and their mother, Dorothy, an accountant.
Derek Jeter recalled the fear of letting his parents down
While Derek went on to become one of the greatest captains and one of the most accomplished players in MLB history, Sharlee is president of The Turn 2 Foundation, a non-profit organization that helps young people in society.
In the interview, Derek Jeter also discussed how he was afraid of letting his parents down. Even though he accomplished things many could only dream of, Jeter was still scared of disappointing his parents.
"I was so afraid of disappointing my parents, and to this day, it's something that's in the back of my mind," Jeter added. "It sounds strange saying it because I'm 42 years old, but you know, every time I do something I try to think, what would my parents, how would they react to it? So, I guess I was ruled by fear when I was younger."
Derek Jeter is now a proud father, raising three daughters and a son with his wife Hannah, whom he married in 2016 after he retired from the game in 2014.