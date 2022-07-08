"The first of many" "The future is very, very bright" - Baltimore Orioles fans thrilled after Adley Rutschman launches first home run at Camden Yards 

Baltimore Orioles top prospect Adley Rutschman has been hyped as one of the top players to make it through the Orioles system since Manny Machado. Today, Rutschman launched his first home field career home run at Camden Yards.

Baltimore Orioles @Orioles So, where were you when Adley hit his first OPACY home run? So, where were you when Adley hit his first OPACY home run? https://t.co/ru2K0xySvJ

This was Rutschman's fourth home run of the season. Rutschman is batting .219 with four home runs and 11 runs batted in. The young catcher is only 24 years old. This is surely the first of many home runs he'll send out of Camden Yards.

The Orioles are a young team that has a lot of talent in the minor leagues. The future is bright for Baltimore.

The Orioles have surprised many this season. As of now, the team has a better record than several teams that were picked to be contenders in the postseason. The Los Angeles Angels, the team they are playing tonight, are one of those teams.

What a moment for Orioles fans and Adley Rutschman! The Orioles have been through a rough couple of years, and moments like this are nice to see. The future is looking nice for Orioles fans.

Baltimore Orioles Player Profile: Adley Rutschman

Adley Rutschman belts a double down the right field line during a Baltimore Orioles v Chicago White Sox game at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois.

Adley Rutschman was born on February 6, 1998, in Portland, Oregon. Rutschman was drafted by the Seattle Mariners in the 40th round of the 2016 MLB Draft but instead elected to go to college. Rutschman attended Oregon State University where he shined as a power-hitting catcher.

His tremendous college career resulted in him getting drafted by the Baltimore Orioles in the 1st round of the 2019 MLB Draft.

Rutschman played in the minor leagues from 2019 to the beginning of 2022. His best season in the minors came a season ago, where he belted 23 home runs. Rutschman then made his major league debut on May 21 of this year.

His debut proved to be a memorable one. Rutschman got his first career hit on a triple against the Tampa Bay Rays. What a moment!

Rutschman is still young. Orioles fans will see plenty more Adley Rutschman home runs at Camden Yards.

