  • "The guy is still salty clearly from Kay" - Fans erupt after Blue Jays broadcast crew slams Yankees as “not a good team” 

By R. Nikhil Parshy
Published Sep 10, 2025 06:02 GMT
New York Yankees v Toronto Blue Jays - Source: Getty
New York and Toronto are in contention for the AL East division (Source: Getty)

The Toronto Blue Jays currently have a 3.0-game lead over the New York Yankees in the American League East standings. Recently, the two teams played their final series over the weekend, with New York coming back to win Games 2 and 3. However, as per the Blue Jays' broadcast team, the Yankees aren't serious contenders.

During their broadcast of Tuesday's game against the Houston Astros at home, Toronto's play-by-play announcer Dan Shulman and analyst Buck Martinez discussed the Blue Jays' challengers heading into the postseason. Martinez picked the Detroit Tigers over the Yankees while providing a harsh criticism of their overall play.

"The Tigers over the Yankees right now," Martinez said. "The Yankees they are not a good team. I don't care what their record is. They have a lot of wild pitches. They make a lot of mistakes in the field. They don't run the bases very well. If they don't hit home runs, they don't have a chance to win."
Fans were quick to point out that Martinez's comments were in retaliation to Yankees announcer Michael Kay previously calling out the Blue Jays.

“The Blue Jays are not a first-place team, I’m sorry,” Kay said back in July.

Here are some reactions from fans on X/Twitter:

"The guy is still salty clearly from Kay lol."
"Pretty ironic considering team he’s broadcasting is losing also. And they are not very good either."
"He’s still triggered from Kay saying Toronto wasn’t a first place team. To say the Yankees aren’t good is inherently stupid."
"How do you do that right after losing a series to them lmao."
On the flipside, there were a few reactions that seemed to agree with Martinez's assessment.

"Buck Martinez BALL KNOWER 4 EVER."
"What's the lie? Of course, the Blue Jays aren't good either, but that shouldn't be a consolation to Yankee fans."
Yankees get blown away by Tigers while Blue Jays stretch lead

After scathing remarks from Martinez, the New York Yankees did, in fact, fall short against the Detroit Tigers. They were blown out 12-2 at home at Yankee Stadium in the series opener. With the game tied 2-2, the Tigers had a nine-run seventh inning with relievers Fernando Cruz and Mark Leiter Jr. earning all the runs with no outs recorded.

On the other hand, the Blue Jays came back from a 3-1 deficit against the Houston Astros with a two-run ninth inning before Tyler Heineman walked it off in the next frame. Both series are extremely crucial for all four teams as the postseason scenarios for the American League start to take shape.

Edited by Veer Badani
