"The hardest part of baseball" - Brandon Lowe’s wife Madison gets emotional over Danny Jansen's trade with sweet note to his spouse

With the trade deadline approaching on July 31, the Tampa Bay Rays traded catcher Danny Jansen to the Milwaukee Brewers along with some cash for infielder Jadher Areinamo. The Jansen family received a heartfelt goodbye from former teammate Brandon Lowe's wife, Madison.

Madison posted a story for the Jansen family, stressing that trades are tough things to deal with.

"The hardest part of baseball. We love the Jansen family," Madison wrote tagging Jansen's wife Alexis.

Madison Lowe's Instagram story featuring Danny Jansen's trade annoucement (Source: Instagram @madz_lowe)

The Jansens had only moved to Tampa Bay after signing a one-year $8.5 million contract during the offseason. Alongside his wife Alexis, his family consists of two children: a son named Miles (born in October 2022) and a daughter, Josephine (July 2024).

The Brewers will be the fourth team Jansen will represent within the last year. After six years with the Toronto Blue Jays, he was traded to the Boston Red Sox mid-way through the 2024 season.

In 73 games, the 30-year-old slashed .204/.314/.389 with 11 home runs and 29 RBIs. The Rays changed around their shortstops in the process, bringing in Miami Marlins' Nick Fortes.

Jansen's departure from Tampa Bay is unsurprising, given that the Rays are looking like sellers this trade deadline. Even Brandon Lowe has been mentioned as a potential trade piece for the Rays, with teams such as the Houston Astros and New York Mets interested in the second baseman.

Danny Jansen excited to be traded close to home

It is somewhat of a homecoming for Danny Jansen, who was brought up in Appleton, Wisconsin, just 90 miles north of Milwaukee. Appleton hosts the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers, the current High-A affiliate of the Brewers.

Jansen expressed his excitement after getting traded.

“I don't live too far [from Milwaukee], so that's going to be something that my wife and I have never experienced as a family,” Jansen said. “I'm definitely excited to meet the new organization, and I've heard nothing but great things about them as well. I'm super grateful for my time here, and I'm excited for the next chapter as well.”

The Brewers are adding Jansen in an effort to boost postseason depth as they remain contenders. Jansen has batted .385 (5-for-13) in four postseason games for the Blue Jays, with two home runs and four RBIs.

