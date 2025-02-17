"The Luka Doncic of baseball"; "Absolute madman" - Fans react to Roki Sasaki's reported 'emotional' champagne revelation

Rokia Sasaki will be making his Major League Baseball debut during the 2025 season after signing a contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The young starting pitcher has been extremely successful in Japan, but he will have to prove that he can make the transition to MLB.

Ad

Not much is known about Roki Sasaki, but stories are starting to come out now that Spring Training is going on. On Monday, a post was made on Reddit about the first time Roki Sasaki tried champagne.

"Roki Sasaki usually only drinks water. That's how he keeps himself in shape. However, he reportedly had one glass of champagne at a party with his fellow NPB Lotte players in January this year. It was a shock and an emotional experience for his teammates." -@ogasawarabaseball

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

That report brought plenty of fan reaction on Reddit, and many fans expressed that they were not impressed with the news.

"Looks like we found ourselves the Luka of baseball. What a fatty" -@GladiateGnome

Comment byu/ogasawarabaseball from discussion inbaseball Expand Post

Ad

Instead of making comparisons to other professional athletes, others related this story to their personal lives.

"My friends also have an emotional experience when I drink, but a different kind of emotional." -One fan posted

"I drink gallons of water a day but I'm not in shape. There must be something more to it than that" -Another fan posted

Ad

Other fans commented on this story and were not very entertained by the story as there was some sarcasm used in their responses.

"Wow! Crazy! Absolute madman! 🤯🤯🤯" -@GSDFanatic

Comment byu/ogasawarabaseball from discussion inbaseball Expand Post

Ad

"This is the most February baseball story that has ever happened." -One fan commented

"Ok" -Another fan commented

Roki Sasaki explains that choosing the Dodgers was a difficult Decision

Roki Sasaki decided to come over to MLB right away, instead of waiting to be a free agent. He was posted by his NPB team, and then had to choose between a number of suitors.

Ad

Sasaki announced his decision on Instagram on Jan. 17, and he spoke about the tough decision in the caption that could be translated into English.

"I have signed a minor contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers. It was a very difficult decision, but I will do my best to make it the right decision when I look back after my baseball career. I want to slip my sleeve on the Dodgers uniform at the opening conference, thanking everyone who has supported me this far," wrote Sasaki.

Ad

Roki Sasaki is going to be joining a loaded Los Angeles Dodgers team looking to successfully defend their 2024 World Series title.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback