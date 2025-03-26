The Mets’ leader isn’t a traditional captain like Derek Jeter, says MLB analyst

The New York Mets are going to be one of the must-watch teams this season based on their impressive offseason. The World Series hopefuls added a number of significant pieces this winter, including Frankie Montas, Griffin Canning, and Jose Siri. That being said, there is no bigger move this offseason that the club signing Juan Soto to a 15-year, $765 million contract in free agency.

Juan Soto was able to parlay his tremendous season with the New York Yankees into the his massive contract with the Mets. Despite adding a player like Juan Soto, this is still a team led by superstar shortstop Francisco Lindor. The four-time All-Star finshed second in National League MVP voting behind only Shohei Ohtani last season, however, his impact on the team goes further than just his statistics.

In the latest episode of Crush City Territory, MLB analysts Chandler Rome and Tyler Stafford were joined by The Ringer's Bobby Wagner. The trio discussed a wide arrray of topics, including Francisco Lindor being the face and leader of the New York Mets despite a strong player and personality like Soto being added to the lineup.

"I gravitate to Lindor as the face of the team. You saw last year, partially because of Edwin Diaz's injury in the World Basbeall Classic, but when they eliminated the Phillies in the National League Division Series, a really rare thing happened, which is everyone ran out to shortstop to celebrate with Lindor [9:26]," Bobby Wagner explained.

When it comes to the New York Mets, things have no always been perfect, yet Francisco Lindor has remained a consistent force for the team. While he may ultimately be the face and leader of the team, Boddy Wagner doesn't view him as someone like Derek Jeter.

"He is the kind of leader that, over time, you begin to understand what he's providing to a team. That's leading by example and being incredibly consistent, playing as much as possible, just being an all-around great player in all aspects of the game," He continued.

I think he is not the traditional mold captain like Derek Jeter... I think continuity combined with the Lindor being respected by everybody who comes in and out [10:05]," Wagner said.

Francisco Lindor has struggled for the New York Mets in Spring Training

While Francisco Lindor is one of the top players for New York and someone they will rely upon this season, he has not played up to his All-Star talented throughout Spring Training. It is worth mentioning that it is only Spring Training, however, with Opening Day right around the corner, New York will hope that Lindor's funk won't carry into the new season.

Through 60 at-bats this spring, Lindor has posted a disappointing .200 batting average with no home runs and a .523 OPS. Those numbers might have some fans concerned about the superstar, however, Lindor has been a consistent hitter throughout his career and should break out of his extended slump sooner rather than later.

