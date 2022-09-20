"New York Mets to 'strongly consider' bringing Carlos Beltran back" - MLB insider reports the New York Mets are looking to add nine-time All-Star Carlos Beltran to their coaching staff

Multiple-time All-Star and Puerto Rican great Carlos Beltran has been linked to a coaching role with the New York Mets. Per MLB insider Bob Nightengale, Beltran was reported to have discussed with New York Mets owner Steve Cohen during the Roberto Clemente Day festivities at Citi Field.

Reports haven't been confirmed yet. However, Beltran is rumored to be a strong candidate for a coaching spot. It is also believed that Mets skipper Buck Showalter wanted Carlos Beltran back with the Mets organization this year, but his request was denied by management.

Beltran was originally hired by the New York Mets to steer the team iintothe 2019-2020 offseason and replace Mickey Callaway. However, he was fired after being implicated in the 2017 World Series sign-stealing scandal with the Houston Astros.

Upon being asked about Beltran's return to the Mets, fellow countrymen and Mets superstars Francisco Lindor and Edwin Diaz have expressed their approval and support for the possible move.

Beltran is not only highly regarded as one of the best New York Mets players in history, but also idolized in his native Puerto Rico for his mentorship and tuttelage of players coming from the island nation.

Carlos Beltran's MLB career

Puerto Rican baseball icon Carlos Beltran started his major league career with the Kansas City Royals in 1998. He spent seven seasons there before his first stint with the Houston Astros.

In 2005, Beltran found a home in New York City when he signed with the Mets. He was selected to nine All-Star teams, four of which came when he was a part of the Mets. In 2006, the outfielder finished fourth in the National League MVP voting after smashing 41 home runs with 116 RBIs.

He would bounce around and spend time with the Giants, Cardinals, Yankees, and Rangers before ultimately playing his last season with the Astros (his second stint) in 2017. There, he won the elusive World Series title that he has always wanted to accomplish.

This didn't come at a cost, however, as Carlos Beltran was involved in the infamous sign-stealing scandal that was made public years later. He was also the only player whose name was implicated in the commissioner's report. The multi-time All-Star has since apologized for his actions in the scandal.

