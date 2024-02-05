Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. had a terrific 2023 season, resulting in the club trying to retain his services. According to MLB Insider Jon Heyman, the Royals have initiated contract extension talks with Witt Jr.'s team. Robert Murray of Fansided reported renewed conversations, saying that for the Royals, Witt's signing will be the "cherry on top and cement his status as the long-term face of the franchise.”

Upon hearing the news, fans took to X/Twitter to suggest that Witt was another 'Mike Trout' on the way.

"Have fun becoming the next Mike Trout, Bobby," one fan said.

The reason why fans are trying to make the Trout comparison is because of the lackluster roster of the Royals that won't be competitive for the foreseeable future, a similar version of the Trout and the Los Angeles Angels.

A few fans want Witt to demand a trade and use his services for competitive teams.

"He needs to demand a trade; wasting his talents on trash team," another fan said.

Here are a few other fan reactions:

Bobby Witt Jr. is coming off an excellent year, slashing .276/.319/.495 with 30 home runs, 96 RBIs, and a league-leading 49 stolen bases. Moreover, he became the first Royals player to join the 30-30 club and the first player in MLB history to record 30 home runs, 10 triples, and 45 stolen bases in one season.

Royals CEO wants to keep Bobby Witt Jr. in Kansas

Represented by Octagon, Bobby Witt Jr.'s father also serves as his agent. According to MLB analyst Ken Rosenthal, the Royals were reportedly going to offer him over $200 million this offseason.

Royals CEO John Sherman said he hopes to keep Bobby in the Royals for a long time.

"I feel pretty good about the conversations," Royals CEO John Sherman said. "I don't want to say too much about it, but I am pleased that we have been very engaged with him. Bobby's a special player. We'd love to keep him here a long time and we're working on trying to get that done."

It remains to be seen if the Royals and Witt come to an agreement before the Spring training commences.

