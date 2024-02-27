"The old captain was starting to feel a little lonely" - Kike Hernandez makes hilarious anecdote about Austin Barnes behind Dodgers reunion

The Los Angeles Dodgers have recently signed Kike Hernandez to a one-year, $4 million deal. The Dodgers traded Manual Margot to the Minnesota Twins to make room for Hernandez.

The utility player found his way back to the boys in blue, leaving the club's fanbase merry about the signing. Hernandez was happy to return, as it seemed there was no better place to call home than Los Angeles.

Reacting to his signing, Hernandez told reporter David Vassegh that he heard from Austin Barnes about not having him or Clayton Kershaw on the team. The 32-year-old is glad to return to the team and is excited for the 2024 season.

"The old captain was starting to feel a little lonely. I'm coming in for the rescue," Hernandez said in an interview.

Hernandez will soon reunite with his former teammates for spring training sessions.

How the Dodgers can use Kike Hernandez in the 2024 season?

Kike Hernandez is a versatile player who can play multiple infield positions and can be used to replace injured players. He has been spectacular when it comes to getting on base against left-handed pitchers, giving Dave Roberts plenty of options when it comes to matchups. However, it's important to note that the talented player is coming off a surgery.

During the offseason, Hernandez underwent a double hernia surgery. While he might be able to hang around with his team, he's more likely to hit the field during opening day.

The Dodgers have gone big this offseason to assemble the most competitive major league lineup.

Among those added this offseason, Shohei Ohtani could make his debut for the first time against the Chicago White Sox in their spring training game on Tuesday.

