"The people came here to see strikeouts" - Trevor Bauer motivates himself to perform during exhibition game against the Czech Republic

Trevor Bauer has not pitched in Major League Baseball since 2021 but that has not stopped him from continuing to pitch professionally and also see him succeed in a new role as an influencer. The former Cy Young Award winner has continued to build his social media presence thanks to his personality, creative editing, and use of baseball to draw in views.

The former Los Angeles Dodgers star has parlayed his MLB success and pitcing skills into a successful run as a social media personality. Part of the reason behind his growing online presence is the fact that Trevor Bauer provides his fans and followers with breakdowns of some of his performances.

Bauer created one of the highlight videos during an exhibition game that he took part in back in October. The former Cincinnati Reds ace appeared in game 2 of the a series between the national teams from Switzerland and the Czech Republic, with Bauer pitching for the Swiss.

During his matchup against the first batter he faced in the video, Bauer gave up a hit right away, starting his day off poorly. That being said, the former All-Star psyched himself up to face the next Czech hitter.

"Trevor can we get a strikeout? The people came here to see strikeouts," Bauer said to himself on the mound.

The second at-bat was much more of a battle. Despite a long resume of success in the Majors, the veteran struggled to hit his spots, eventually working it to a full count. Unfortunately for Bauer, he ultimately walked the second batter. If Bauer was going to get the strikeout that he wanted for the fans, he would need to try for a third time.

"I want my sequence, so I'm going to go cutter here," Bauer said after going up 0-1 on a foul ball.

Trevor Bauer eventually worked the at-bat to a favorable 1-2 count as he looked to finally earn the strikeout that continued to elude him. Luckily for both the pitcher and the fans in attendance, he did finally get it done.

"Can I help you? Nope, just looking," Bauer said after finally recording his strikeout.

Trevor Bauer will be back plying his trade in Japan next season

After a dominant season in the Mexican League with the Diablos Rojos del Mexico, there was a chance that Bauer could have proved that he was worthy of another opportunity in Major League Baseball. Well, after failing to secure a deal, Trevor Bauer will return to Japan with the Yokohama DeNA BayStars, the same club he pitched for in 2023.

While there is a chance that Bauer's MLB days are over, thanks to his social media accounts, there will likely be plenty of content about his journey overseas. At 34-years-old, Bauer has still proven himself to be an effective pitcher, so it will be interesting to see how he fares this season in Japan.

