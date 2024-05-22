“The pride of KC”; “Best shortstop in baseball!” - Royals fans react to Bobby Witt Jr.’s colossal 468-foot home run 

Bobby Witt Jr. is more than what the Kansas City Royals have expected this season. After agreeing to a long-term contract with the team, Witt seems to have settled down well. The slugger is already one of the top three hitters for the club.

The Royals are coming off an easy victory against the Detroit Tigers. Their offense rocked the Tigers as they smashed 10 runs. In return, they restricted them to only three. Witt smashed a massive three-run homer that fell into the water near the second deck.

Witt became the third player to smash the longest home run this season. His spectacular shot reached an astonishing 468 feet. Royals fans took to social media to react to his incredible shot that stole the hearts of many.

Here's a look at some fan reactions on X/Twitter:

"The pride of KC," wrote one fan on X.

"Best shortstop in baseball!" another fan added.

"And he’ll be on the Royals for a very long time. I love it!" one fan wrote.

Some fans praised Bobby Witt Jr. as a rising top 10 player, while some believed he was already one of the best. One fan compared his shot to legendary slugger Bo Jackson:

"That’s what we call Bo Jackson territory!" one fan chimed in.

"I couldn’t name 3 better players IMO," one fan wrote.

"Quickly moving up the top 10 list of best players in the game!" another fan chipped in.

Royals starting pitcher Alex Marsh praises Bobby Witt Jr.'s home run

MLB fans were not the only ones to praise Bobby White Jr. for his incredible shot. The Royals' starting pitcher Alex Marsh heaped huge praise on his teammate saying it was probably one of the longest hits he's ever seen:

“That’s probably one of the longest balls I’ve ever seen hit,” said Royals starting pitcher. Unbelievable. He’s a generational talent. You think you’d get used to it being around him every day, and then he does something new that you haven’t seen and it’s just 'wow'," Marsh said.

Bobby Witt Jr. is slugging .304/ .362/ .908 at the plate. With seven home runs, he has recorded 31 RBIs and drove in 45 runs in 194 appearances at the plate. Witt has been a significant part of the Royals' success this season.

The Royals are currently second in the AL Central with a 31-19 record. They hold the third-best record in the American League behind the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians.

